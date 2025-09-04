WaPo Editorial Board Spotted Making Quite a Pivot on Trump's Takeover of DC Law Enforcement

'Free Speech Atty.' Tries RUNNING After Getting REKT for Antisemitic Swipe at Bari...
Doug P. | 11:21 AM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

President Trump's announcement last month that he was federalizing law enforcement in Washington, DC caused yet another meltdown on the Left. Yes indeed, Trump actually got the Dems to come out in defense of violent crime (in addition to supporting illegal immigration and expressing concern for drug traffickers). 

When it comes to Trump's crime crackdown in DC, the Washington Post's editorial board has been spotted doing a bit of a one-eighty on the issue.

@DrewHolden360 shared the "how it started / how it's going" moment:

Early last month the Post editorial board made this bold prediction about Trump's DC crime crackdown: 

You can guess how that one has aged.

Not even one month later: 

Now that DC's Democrat mayor admitted Trump helped clean up the streets and is now cooperating with the White House maybe the Post figures it's safe to put it that way. 

Any way the wind blows!

*****

