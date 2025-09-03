Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of...
Stephen Colbert Scolds His Audience for Booing News That the President He's Demonized Is Alive and Well

Doug P. | 11:53 AM on September 03, 2025

By now everybody knows the drill that's happening amongst the Left: Take everything that people were noticing about Joe Biden when he was in the White House and project it onto Donald Trump.

Combine that with Trump taking a couple days mostly out of the public eye over a holiday weekend and we ended up here:

Not very subtle, are they?

One of the lefties (who is actually just a Dem mouthpiece poorly disguised as a late-night comedian) who has pushed ridiculous and hateful rhetoric that's contributed to TDS on steroids and even assassination attempts mentioned the "Trump is dead" rumors and was forced to dispel them, much to the chagrin of his audience: 

How did Colbert's audience get that hateful? It's a total mystery. Also Colbert should be Photoshopped into the "we're all looking for the guy who did this" hot dog meme. 

Yep, we've still got a few more months of those kinds of gems until that show is shuttered forever. 

And Colbert and his defenders are blaming Trump for that instead of looking in a mirror. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda along with their media and "entertainment" mouthpieces.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

