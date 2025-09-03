Stephen Colbert Scolds His Audience for Booing News That the President He's Demonized Is Alive and Well

By now everybody knows the drill that's happening amongst the Left: Take everything that people were noticing about Joe Biden when he was in the White House and project it onto Donald Trump.

Combine that with Trump taking a couple days mostly out of the public eye over a holiday weekend and we ended up here:

This is the number 1 trending topic on X tonight… pic.twitter.com/GVbbcUuoZX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 30, 2025

Not very subtle, are they?

One of the lefties (who is actually just a Dem mouthpiece poorly disguised as a late-night comedian) who has pushed ridiculous and hateful rhetoric that's contributed to TDS on steroids and even assassination attempts mentioned the "Trump is dead" rumors and was forced to dispel them, much to the chagrin of his audience:

Colbert has to rein in his audience after they start booing news that Trump is still alive: “No! We like our presidents alive.” pic.twitter.com/ICyhzLOIc3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2025

How did Colbert's audience get that hateful? It's a total mystery. Also Colbert should be Photoshopped into the "we're all looking for the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

Our TV indoctrinators spend all day warning Trump’s turning America into Nazi Germany & then feign surprise when their viewers express murderous fantasies about the president https://t.co/ywegDeb9eX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2025

Yep, we've still got a few more months of those kinds of gems until that show is shuttered forever.

Exhibit #2,567,432 on why he’s being canceled. It’s a shame it’s a prolonged cancel… — ThinkingWTH? (@Nanwonderswhy) September 3, 2025

And Colbert and his defenders are blaming Trump for that instead of looking in a mirror.

