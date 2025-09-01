'Did They or Didn't They?' Media Gets Reality Checked on What Kristi Noem 'Accused' CBS of Doing

Yesterday Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem shared two videos from her appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation.

The first is what aired and the second is what she said in full about Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Compare and contrast:

This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.



Watch for the part of my interview that @CBS tried to… pic.twitter.com/28fsGZug48 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 31, 2025

It seems like somebody at CBS News didn't want viewers to hear everything the DHS secretary had to say.

Some media outlets, like The Hill below, are reporting this as an "accusation" from Noem:

Kristi Noem accuses CBS of "deceptively" editing interview about Kilmar Abrego Garcia https://t.co/eO2MnmRS7z — The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2025

Um, is that really an "accusation"?

She didn’t accuse them, she showed how they did it. https://t.co/7SIZkGH3vn — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 1, 2025

There's not much of an "accusation" when it's all right there.

Did they or didn’t they?



You won’t put that in your tweet because you know the answer.



Dead media hacks. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 1, 2025

The defiant Democrats at CBS ‘News’ have learned nothing. As always, savor and celebrate all ‘journalism’ layoffs. More to come!🎉 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 1, 2025

It happened. There is no accusation. — Red 🇺🇸 State 🗽 Rebel 🦅 (@Red_State_Rebel) September 1, 2025

A CNN reporter is defending CBS this way:

In this clip, Noem states as fact a claim that the gov’t not only hasn’t proven, but didn’t even allege in its Abrego indictment.



It isn’t the media’s job to credulously air every allegation by powerful people. In fact, as Fox News/Dominion showed, that can get you in trouble. https://t.co/CJR1DK5Fm6 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 1, 2025

Is that the same CNN that has Adam Schiff on to regularly tell every lie in the book without challenge, including continuously spouting his "Russia collusion" BS?

Wrong. It's the media's job to report what the administration officials state. Argue later. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 1, 2025

If a Biden administration Cabinet member made ANY claim those same "journalists" would say that very thing as an explanation for airing the entirety of their comments.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.