'Did They or Didn't They?' Media Gets Reality Checked on What Kristi Noem 'Accused' CBS of Doing

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on September 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem shared two videos from her appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation.

The first is what aired and the second is what she said in full about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. 

Compare and contrast: 

It seems like somebody at CBS News didn't want viewers to hear everything the DHS secretary had to say. 

Some media outlets, like The Hill below, are reporting this as an "accusation" from Noem: 

Um, is that really an "accusation"? 

There's not much of an "accusation" when it's all right there. 

A CNN reporter is defending CBS this way:

Is that the same CNN that has Adam Schiff on to regularly tell every lie in the book without challenge, including continuously spouting his "Russia collusion" BS? 

If a Biden administration Cabinet member made ANY claim those same "journalists" would say that very thing as an explanation for airing the entirety of their comments. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

