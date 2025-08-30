NY Gov. Hochul Now Has a Press Office Account That's Trying to Outdo the Newsom Press Office Account

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a Press Office account that has been frequently spotted telling whoppers and imitating President Trump's Truth Social posting style. Now New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's staff are apparently trying to get in on that action by imitating Newsom's Press Office account with one of their own.

The idiotic, insulting and gaslighting Newsom Press Office account has gotten attention so others are now trying to do the same:

Florida has 80% more homicides than New York under @RonDeSantis.



Texas has 210% more under @GregAbbott_TX.



Feel like that’s not talked about enough 🧐 pic.twitter.com/tB6kMZZchZ — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) August 28, 2025

Before you know it the Hochul Press account will be trying to emulate Trump, who has already been copied by Newsom, and posting in all caps.

In any case, based on Newsom calling out more patrols to deal with criminals in California and Hochul focusing on the same problem while trying to blame it on Republicans it isn't hard to tell that Trump is winning on the issue of crime.

You know the soft on crime attacks are working by how big the lies from Democrats are getting.



None of this passes the eye test.



Everyone, literally, knows that Democrat run places have higher crime. https://t.co/lkOjAD4XAY — RBe (@RBPundit) August 30, 2025

The Dems keep trying to blame crime in mostly Dem-run cities that are inside red states on Republicans and it's not sticking.

Almost every single city she named has a Democrat mayor https://t.co/UQQJeDXCqS pic.twitter.com/nHHiIx01uK — Lee Kennedy (@LeeKenn83221787) August 30, 2025

They really hope nobody notices the trick they're playing.

We can't wait to see if the Newsom Press Account tells the Hochul Press Account to stop copying them.

Florida has more people because people leave your stinking state because of the crime. — Doreen Linder (@DorLinder) August 30, 2025

And high taxes, etc.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!