NY Gov. Hochul Now Has a Press Office Account That's Trying to Outdo the Newsom Press Office Account

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a Press Office account that has been frequently spotted telling whoppers and imitating President Trump's Truth Social posting style. Now New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's staff are apparently trying to get in on that action by imitating Newsom's Press Office account with one of their own. 

The idiotic, insulting and gaslighting Newsom Press Office account has gotten attention so others are now trying to do the same: 

Before you know it the Hochul Press account will be trying to emulate Trump, who has already been copied by Newsom, and posting in all caps. 

In any case, based on Newsom calling out more patrols to deal with criminals in California and Hochul focusing on the same problem while trying to blame it on Republicans it isn't hard to tell that Trump is winning on the issue of crime. 

The Dems keep trying to blame crime in mostly Dem-run cities that are inside red states on Republicans and it's not sticking. 

They really hope nobody notices the trick they're playing. 

We can't wait to see if the Newsom Press Account tells the Hochul Press Account to stop copying them. 

And high taxes, etc. 

