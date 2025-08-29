'Out of Respect for a Monster?' NBC News Issues Apologetic CORRECTION to Story About Minneapolis Shooter

NBC News published a story about the Minneapolis church shooter who murdered two kids and wounded many others.

However, NBC realized they'd apparently made an egregious "journalism" error.

Advertisement

Did they get a fact wrong about the victims or the location of the shooting? Oh no, this mistake was much worse, according to the correction that was issued.

NBC's basically apologized for what they feel was the misgendering of the murderer who destroyed lives Wednesday morning. No, seriously:

So sick of this. Westman regretted transitioning and wrote: "I know I am not a woman... I wish I never brain-washed myself." So why are media organizations persisting with this ridiculously inaccurate gender pandering. Out of respect for a monster? pic.twitter.com/M6H8DP7p4i — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 29, 2025

Oh wow, holy hell.@NBCNews actually corrected because they used the wrong pronouns.



These propagandists are truly sick and evil. pic.twitter.com/SWorL1YBC7 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 29, 2025

Just when you think you can't possibly loathe the media more they go and outdo themselves yet again.

I who gives a 💩 about the feelings of a dead, evil madman who slaughtered children — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) August 29, 2025

NBC News and other so-called "journalists," apparently.

This is who they are — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) August 29, 2025

The pandering to a dead murderer of children really personifies the priorities of mainstream media. — State Spirit (@statespirit) August 29, 2025

It's sickening.

This is also the same corporate media that likes to do stories about how conservatives are "anti-science." The projection is off the charts.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the "progressive" Left.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!