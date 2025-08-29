Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up...
'Out of Respect for a Monster?' NBC News Issues Apologetic CORRECTION to Story About Minneapolis Shooter

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on August 29, 2025
ImgFlip

NBC News published a story about the Minneapolis church shooter who murdered two kids and wounded many others. 

However, NBC realized they'd apparently made an egregious "journalism" error.

Did they get a fact wrong about the victims or the location of the shooting? Oh no, this mistake was much worse, according to the correction that was issued. 

NBC's basically apologized for what they feel was the misgendering of the murderer who destroyed lives Wednesday morning. No, seriously: 

Just when you think you can't possibly loathe the media more they go and outdo themselves yet again. 

NBC News and other so-called "journalists," apparently.

It's sickening.

This is also the same corporate media that likes to do stories about how conservatives are "anti-science." The projection is off the charts. 

*****

