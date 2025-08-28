Barack Obama and His Ex Wingman Trip Hard Over Blue States In Rush to Condemn GOP Redistricting

There's a group called Dem Redistrict that Barack Obama and Eric Holder are involved with that says "gerrymandering is a threat to democracy" right there in the bio.

They forgot to finish that with "when Republicans do it" but didn't include that for obvious reasons.

Texas Republicans redrawing congressional districts in that states has Democrats like Obama and Holder pretending that the Left hasn't already carved up blue states like a Thanksgiving turkey. Somebody tell this guy he's from Illinois:

Republicans are trying to redraw congressional district lines to keep their grip on Congress in the midterms and beyond.



Voters should pick their politicians, not the other way around.



Get involved with @DemRedistrict as they fight back: https://t.co/FgEnvi8VNq pic.twitter.com/VmKt31hexS — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 28, 2025

"Voters should pick their politicians, not the other way around"?

Oh, that's rich:

Your home state of Illinois is the most gerrymandered state in America yet you've never said a word about Illinois Democrat politicians picking voters. Your hypocrisy & gaslighting here is really next level. pic.twitter.com/Q9PSrOPPEx — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) August 28, 2025

Funny coming from the senator from Illinois pic.twitter.com/RK6AkMxpnC — Publius (@Publius_7_1776) August 28, 2025

The "threats" to gerrymander blue states are pretty funny considering the fact that the Dems have already done that.

Not sure having your partisan gun runner talk about gerrymandering is a good idea, and why no mention of heavily gerrymandered “blue” States? https://t.co/vOGz2i6k05 — Brion McClanahan (@BrionMcClanahan) August 28, 2025

In conclusion, here's the obligatory reminder about how Obama got his start in national politics:

In 1996, during his first run for office, in the Illinois State Senate, Obama defeated his former political mentor Alice Palmer by successfully challenging her nominating petitions and forcing her off the ballot, effectively ending her career. A few years later, Illinois Democrats, after toiling in the minority in the Senate, gerrymandered the state to produce a Democratic majority. While drafting the new political map, Obama helped redraw his own district northward to include some of Chicago’s wealthiest citizens, making the district a powerful financial and political base that he used to win his U.S. Senate seat, a few years later.

In short, all this whining about Republican redistricting being a "threat to democracy" is just the usual Obama-sized hypocrisy and projection.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic madness and monumental hypocrisy.

