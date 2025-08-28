Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Melting Down Over RFK Jr.'s COVID Vaccine Changes in...
Andrew McCabe Lists 'Remarkable Similarities' Between Minneapolis and Nashville Shooters (Except for One)

Doug P. | 12:22 PM on August 28, 2025
Screenshot of meme

After the identity of the Minneapolis school shooter became known yesterday, the media jumped into action to help protect the Left's preferred narratives. Some of the media's stories don't even mention that the shooter was trans. That fact is an inconvenience to the Left so they just won't mention it or will try to demonize anybody who points it out. 

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was on CNN doing his part to ignore a big part of two separate mass shooting stories. Watch: 

Here are all the "remarkable similarities" that McCabe could think of, via @tomselliot):

"There are remarkable similarities. So, both were in their 20s, both targeted religious schools that they formerly attended. Both brought three weapons to the crime. Both purchased those weapons legally. Both drove to the attack site & left a vehicle there. Both posted manifestos in which they raged, & expressed grievance towards numerous ethnic groups & religions. You know, a real broad stroke of, of kind of anger there. Both sought to kill children, young children specifically. And I think the most important here is both were students of other mass shooters."

Anything else McCabe could think of? Guess not. 

THIS. Is CNN. 

The fact that a guy who was fired by the FBI for dishonesty is one of CNN's go-to national security "experts" speaks volumes -- none of them good. 

