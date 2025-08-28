Andrew McCabe Lists 'Remarkable Similarities' Between Minneapolis and Nashville Shooters (Except for One)

After the identity of the Minneapolis school shooter became known yesterday, the media jumped into action to help protect the Left's preferred narratives. Some of the media's stories don't even mention that the shooter was trans. That fact is an inconvenience to the Left so they just won't mention it or will try to demonize anybody who points it out.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was on CNN doing his part to ignore a big part of two separate mass shooting stories. Watch:

Andy McCabe notes "remarkable similarities" between Minneapolis & Nashville mass murderers — but can you guess which one he neglected? pic.twitter.com/36GNsUwESf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 28, 2025

"There are remarkable similarities. So, both were in their 20s, both targeted religious schools that they formerly attended. Both brought three weapons to the crime. Both purchased those weapons legally. Both drove to the attack site & left a vehicle there. Both posted manifestos… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 28, 2025

Here are all the "remarkable similarities" that McCabe could think of, via @tomselliot):

"There are remarkable similarities. So, both were in their 20s, both targeted religious schools that they formerly attended. Both brought three weapons to the crime. Both purchased those weapons legally. Both drove to the attack site & left a vehicle there. Both posted manifestos in which they raged, & expressed grievance towards numerous ethnic groups & religions. You know, a real broad stroke of, of kind of anger there. Both sought to kill children, young children specifically. And I think the most important here is both were students of other mass shooters."

Anything else McCabe could think of? Guess not.

"Most importantly, both were students of other mass shooters." Definitely the most important similarity. That is some fine detective work right there. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) August 28, 2025

The willfull omission of the most "remarkable similarity" here by McCabe is just so flagrantly disgusting that it's almost unbelievable, until you remember that it's Andy McCabe. https://t.co/mwmqWhowlk — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 28, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.

If you refuse to call out the most obvious similarity you lose any credibility you ever had. — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) August 28, 2025

The fact that a guy who was fired by the FBI for dishonesty is one of CNN's go-to national security "experts" speaks volumes -- none of them good.

