When Trying to Explain Low Dem Party Polling, 'Look No Further Than Awesome Duo of Newsom and Swalwell'

Doug P. | 1:50 PM on August 23, 2025
Twitter

The Dem Party is a rudderless ship, and their defense of violent crime and criminal illegals (among other insane positions) has made things so bad that even the New York Times couldn't help but notice:

The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls.

Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot.

That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from.

The stampede away from the Democratic Party is occurring in battleground states, the bluest states and the reddest states, too, according to a new analysis of voter registration data by The New York Times. The analysis used voter registration data compiled by L2, a nonpartisan data firm.

You also won't be surprised to learn that bringing Tim Walz on board to shore up support among young men and other crazy policies have totally backfired: 

But when it comes to Dems like Gavin Newsom and Eric Swalwell, they're determined to troll-tweet their way out of that hole. 

This is the latest from the California congressman: 

Based on the aforementioned polls and party registration numbers, the country is more united than ever, just not in the way Swalwell would like everybody to believe. 

They will continue to try and cringe-post their way out of it. 

Trying to mock Trump's style must be easier than trying to come up with their own. 

"Peace," Democrat-style!

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

