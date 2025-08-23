When Trying to Explain Low Dem Party Polling, 'Look No Further Than Awesome Duo of Newsom and Swalwell'

The Dem Party is a rudderless ship, and their defense of violent crime and criminal illegals (among other insane positions) has made things so bad that even the New York Times couldn't help but notice:

The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls. Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot. That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from. The stampede away from the Democratic Party is occurring in battleground states, the bluest states and the reddest states, too, according to a new analysis of voter registration data by The New York Times. The analysis used voter registration data compiled by L2, a nonpartisan data firm.

You also won't be surprised to learn that bringing Tim Walz on board to shore up support among young men and other crazy policies have totally backfired:

Democrats have lost young men. Numbers like these have never existed in any of our lives. https://t.co/MfLutprl7u — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 24, 2025

But when it comes to Dems like Gavin Newsom and Eric Swalwell, they're determined to troll-tweet their way out of that hole.

This is the latest from the California congressman:

#BREAKING@GavinNewsom has achieved the impossible — he has united a very divided America.



THEREFORE, when we return to Washington, D.C. in September I will be NOMINATING him for the NOBEL PEACE PRIZE.

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 23, 2025

Based on the aforementioned polls and party registration numbers, the country is more united than ever, just not in the way Swalwell would like everybody to believe.

If again wondering why the Democratic Party is polling below 20% approval, look no further than awesome duo of Newsom/Swalwell... https://t.co/vfetUVIt2T — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 23, 2025

They will continue to try and cringe-post their way out of it.

Swalwell is the uncontested champion of cringy social media posts by a Kongress Kritter. What's surprising is Newsom's social media team seems to plagiarize some of Swalwell's worst work. — D. Bruce Crawford (@BruceD48698) August 23, 2025

Trying to mock Trump's style must be easier than trying to come up with their own.

California is:

• #1 in unemployment

• #1 in poverty (cost-adjusted)

• #1 in total homeless population

• #2 in homelessness rate per capita

• #2 in lowest homeownership rate



This is the model Dems want the country to follow? It doesn’t matter as long as he hates Trump. https://t.co/LdM5DJOrLx — David Brod (@davidbrod517) August 23, 2025

"Peace," Democrat-style!

*****

