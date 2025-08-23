BAAAHAHAHA! CIA's 'Mop-Up-Guy' Ken Dilanian Is Worried About 'Weaponization' of Intelligen...
The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut...
The Federalist CEO Reminds Jonah Goldberg He Was Warned Karma Would Claim Those...
Trump Hints at Putin Coming to 2026 World Cup in USA and Jokes...
Boltin’ for the Cameras: John Bolton’s Neighbor Trashes Trump Wearing the Perfect TDS...
VIP
A Hill Worth Dying On
Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They...
Go Away, Joe! David Weigel Notes DNC Hasn't Taken Biden Up on His...
That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn...
New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest S...
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus...
Beantown Showdown: ICE Head Vows to 'Flood' Boston As Mayor Wu Holds Firm...
VIP
Beyond Politics: The Unbreakable Bonds of Lifelong Friendships That Enrich Life
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was...

Greg Gutfeld Has a Major Reality Check for Lefties Clutching Pearls Over the FBI's Bolton Raid

Doug P. | 9:48 AM on August 23, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

The FBI's raid at the home and office of John Bolton was an unprecedented lawfare effort by an authoritarian president.

Well, at least that's what lefties like Bernie Sanders would like everybody to believe. Not only that, but Bernie seems to already know why a Bolton was the target of an FBI search: 

Advertisement

Do these people want everybody to believe that a judge signed off on a search warrant with "because he criticized Donald Trump" being the FBI's only reason for doing so?

Media types and other Dems also got in on that action: 

Recommended

The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut Down Alligator Alcatraz
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They have no idea what the reason for the raid was, but not waiting for the facts is just more peak "journalism" from these clowns. 

Greg Gutfeld had a huge wake-up call for the people who are triggered by arriving at the FO stage after they really enjoyed the FA era. Watch: 

Bingo!

Also here are the obligatory reminders for the Left and media (as always, pardon the redundancy): 

Those need to be thrown back in their faces as often as possible. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut Down Alligator Alcatraz
Grateful Calvin
BAAAHAHAHA! CIA's 'Mop-Up-Guy' Ken Dilanian Is Worried About 'Weaponization' of Intelligence Agencies
Grateful Calvin
The Federalist CEO Reminds Jonah Goldberg He Was Warned Karma Would Claim Those Who Went After Trump
Warren Squire
Boltin’ for the Cameras: John Bolton’s Neighbor Trashes Trump Wearing the Perfect TDS T-Shirt (WATCH)
Warren Squire
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are the Most Glorious Times Ever!'
Doug P.
'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut Down Alligator Alcatraz Grateful Calvin
Advertisement