Greg Gutfeld Has a Major Reality Check for Lefties Clutching Pearls Over the FBI's Bolton Raid

The FBI's raid at the home and office of John Bolton was an unprecedented lawfare effort by an authoritarian president.

Well, at least that's what lefties like Bernie Sanders would like everybody to believe. Not only that, but Bernie seems to already know why a Bolton was the target of an FBI search:

John Bolton and I have nothing in common politically.



But last time I heard, in America, people are allowed to criticize the President of the United States without the FBI showing up on their doorstep.



Just another step in Trump’s march toward authoritarianism. https://t.co/liIpRuDf2L — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 22, 2025

Do these people want everybody to believe that a judge signed off on a search warrant with "because he criticized Donald Trump" being the FBI's only reason for doing so?

Media types and other Dems also got in on that action:

The senators who were bullied into confirming Kash Patel, how are you feeling today? It’s not like you weren’t warned that this guy would be comfortable politicizing the agency. Trump couldn’t have done this without the weak senate GOP enabling. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 22, 2025

This is Gestapo like tactics against political enemies. Any Republicans going to speak up? https://t.co/OaRmANtWwt — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) August 22, 2025

If this happened in any other country, we would know what to call it: The autocrat taking revenge on a man who angers him. A man who dares to criticize him.



The most important thing in American life right now is to see the thing in front of your face, and name it. pic.twitter.com/HnTo0zyHkA — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) August 22, 2025

They have no idea what the reason for the raid was, but not waiting for the facts is just more peak "journalism" from these clowns.

Greg Gutfeld had a huge wake-up call for the people who are triggered by arriving at the FO stage after they really enjoyed the FA era. Watch:

🚨 Fox’s @greggutfeld on Bolton FBI raid: “Some say it’s retribution, I say who cares. Don’t lecture me on timing of lawfare, don’t lecture me on politically motivated investigations. You guys invented this: you loved doing it to Trump.” pic.twitter.com/7qJGexwjMI — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 22, 2025

Bingo!

Also here are the obligatory reminders for the Left and media (as always, pardon the redundancy):

Those need to be thrown back in their faces as often as possible.

*****

