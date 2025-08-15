Hands Off ... My Cash? WUT? Tammy Duckworth's Social Security Post Is PEAK...
Barack Obama Praises Texas Dems 'for the Work That They've Done' By Fleeing Their Jobs

Doug P. | 10:20 AM on August 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

Former President Barack "if you like your plan you can keep it" Obama can be fully trusted to... not tell the truth.

Such was the case yet again with this praise for Texas Democrats who basically staged an "assault on democracy" that is 100 percent pure projection from Obama:  

It's actually the work they didn't do. These Dems tried to thwart the democratic process in Texas and of course Obama's applauding them for it. 

Also, Obama wouldn't even have much of a "legacy" of any sort if not for -- you guessed it -- gerrymandering:

In 1996, during his first run for office, in the Illinois State Senate, Obama defeated his former political mentor Alice Palmer by successfully challenging her nominating petitions and forcing her off the ballot, effectively ending her career. A few years later, Illinois Democrats, after toiling in the minority in the Senate, gerrymandered the state to produce a Democratic majority. While drafting the new political map, Obama helped redraw his own district northward to include some of Chicago’s wealthiest citizens, making the district a powerful financial and political base that he used to win his U.S. Senate seat, a few years later.

But that was "D"ifferent.

"Saving democracy" by trying to stop the democratic process is pretty on-brand for the Democrats these days. 

