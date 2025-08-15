Barack Obama Praises Texas Dems 'for the Work That They've Done' By Fleeing Their Jobs

Former President Barack "if you like your plan you can keep it" Obama can be fully trusted to... not tell the truth.

Such was the case yet again with this praise for Texas Democrats who basically staged an "assault on democracy" that is 100 percent pure projection from Obama:

I am so proud of the @TexasHDC and the work that they’ve done. Their willingness to put themselves on the line to highlight the current assault on our democracy has set an example for what all of us have to do. https://t.co/jA2giVOMW1 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 15, 2025

It's actually the work they didn't do. These Dems tried to thwart the democratic process in Texas and of course Obama's applauding them for it.

“…the work they’ve done.” ??



They literally abdicated their jobs.



“…assault on our democracy” ??



After you unleashed Chicago politics on the country, weaponizing every government agency imaginable. Get real.



Btw, Trump is your legacy. He happened because you took the… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 15, 2025

Also, Obama wouldn't even have much of a "legacy" of any sort if not for -- you guessed it -- gerrymandering:

In 1996, during his first run for office, in the Illinois State Senate, Obama defeated his former political mentor Alice Palmer by successfully challenging her nominating petitions and forcing her off the ballot, effectively ending her career. A few years later, Illinois Democrats, after toiling in the minority in the Senate, gerrymandered the state to produce a Democratic majority. While drafting the new political map, Obama helped redraw his own district northward to include some of Chicago’s wealthiest citizens, making the district a powerful financial and political base that he used to win his U.S. Senate seat, a few years later.

But that was "D"ifferent.

No, you go to the state house and make you voice heard and operate within the rules. — Albert N Milliron (@Politisite) August 15, 2025

"Saving democracy" by trying to stop the democratic process is pretty on-brand for the Democrats these days.

