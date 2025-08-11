Politico Found Another 'Incredible Way to Cover Democrat Hypocrisy' (This Time About Redistricting)

The clearest sign right now that Democrats are expecting the midterms to go badly for them is that suddenly we're hearing a lot of “next election will be rigged” talk coming from the Left. Just like “no one is above the law” no longer applies, “being an election denier is a grave threat to democracy” is taking a holiday.

Even Fox can’t hide the truth.



And we wonder why he’s trying to rig the next election? pic.twitter.com/Q5hGcLUTqG — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 10, 2025

So much for saying an election was "rigged" being a grave threat to the very fabric of our Republic.

Also, the Democrats are "saving democracy" from trying to stop Republicans from doing the very things they've done for a long time. In other words, the hypocrisy is off the charts.

Fortunately though for the Dems they have friendly media outlets like Politico to frame things in a more helpful way. Here's the latest example:

Democrats try to separate their tactical use of redistricting from that of Republicans https://t.co/f0sbMOg6Bq — POLITICO (@politico) August 10, 2025

That could have just been "Democrats are hypocrites" but of course not.

Absolutely incredible way to cover Democrat hypocrisy https://t.co/m4ru2F2i98 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 10, 2025

In fairness though, the Democrat redistricting is a bit different than the Republican proposal:

They cannot run away from their glaring hypocrisy on this. The facts are, their states’ districts are worse than anything Republicans are proposing for Texas.

Their threats to redistrict harder are empty because they’re already gerrymandered to the hilt. pic.twitter.com/55baho1txD — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 10, 2025

Fact check: TRUE. And the Dems know it, hence the panic.

That’s because they’re part of it. — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) August 10, 2025

I for one am happy we have a media to remind us that an action being right or wrong depends on who is doing it. — OldAndTired (@Ftrain126) August 10, 2025

It's just like "*no one is above the law" (*exceptions "D"efinitely apply).

Democrats gerrymander tactically

Republicans gerrymander with evil intent



Did I get that right @politico https://t.co/NBNhKbWsAK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 10, 2025

Democrat redistricting "saves Democracy," and Republican redistricting destroys it. That's the preferred Democrat narrative and of course the lib media will help push that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration and conservatives while running cover for hypocritical Democrats.

