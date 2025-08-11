Politico Found Another 'Incredible Way to Cover Democrat Hypocrisy' (This Time About Redistricting)

You Mad, BRO?! Mark Warner's Latest Tulsi Gabbard TANTRUM Makes Him Look Even...
Doug P. | 9:38 AM on August 11, 2025
Meme

The clearest sign right now that Democrats are expecting the midterms to go badly for them is that suddenly we're hearing a lot of “next election will be rigged” talk coming from the Left.  Just like “no one is above the law” no longer applies, “being an election denier is a grave threat to democracy” is taking a holiday.

So much for saying an election was "rigged" being a grave threat to the very fabric of our Republic. 

Also, the Democrats are "saving democracy" from trying to stop Republicans from doing the very things they've done for a long time. In other words, the hypocrisy is off the charts.

Fortunately though for the Dems they have friendly media outlets like Politico to frame things in a more helpful way. Here's the latest example: 

That could have just been "Democrats are hypocrites" but of course not. 

In fairness though, the Democrat redistricting is a bit different than the Republican proposal:

Fact check: TRUE. And the Dems know it, hence the panic. 

It's just like "*no one is above the law" (*exceptions "D"efinitely apply). 

Democrat redistricting "saves Democracy," and Republican redistricting destroys it. That's the preferred Democrat narrative and of course the lib media will help push that. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration and conservatives while running cover for hypocritical Democrats. 

