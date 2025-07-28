Art of Desperation: Scottish Media Come Up With LAUGHABLE New Excuse for Letting...
Karoline Leavitt Is Among Those Wondering How CNN Can Afford to Keep the Lights on With Ratings Like This

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on July 28, 2025
Twitchy

The best thing these days about CNN is when Scott Jennings (who now has a show on the Salem Radio Network) takes down liberal narratives that other guests try to push, but aside from that the cable net is certainly having some struggles.

Fox News for the most part has more viewers than MSNBC and CNN combined, but it's the latter that has exceptionally dismal numbers: 

Ouch!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt couldn't help but rub it in just a little: 

Again, we do make an exception for Scott Jennings. 

The usual propaganda shtick just isn't selling anymore. 

Calling out Republican "disinformation" about how Biden was doing last year and then having a host put out a book about how bad things really were at the White House after he left office didn't exactly boost CNN's credibility either. 

If the lights are even still on. They might not be able to afford the electric bill before too long. 

