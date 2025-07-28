Karoline Leavitt Is Among Those Wondering How CNN Can Afford to Keep the Lights on With Ratings Like This

The best thing these days about CNN is when Scott Jennings (who now has a show on the Salem Radio Network) takes down liberal narratives that other guests try to push, but aside from that the cable net is certainly having some struggles.

Fox News for the most part has more viewers than MSNBC and CNN combined, but it's the latter that has exceptionally dismal numbers:

What's happening? CNN keeps getting crushed in the ratings is what's happening. pic.twitter.com/YbXZQTR002 — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) July 28, 2025

Ouch!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt couldn't help but rub it in just a little:

These ratings are so embarrassing for @CNN. Perhaps they should finally realize their “talent” is talentless! https://t.co/4yMnblJZ4h — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) July 28, 2025

Again, we do make an exception for Scott Jennings.

ok but imagine how small this number would be if you turned off all the airport TVs playing CNN https://t.co/hmd1wFZMX3 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 28, 2025

The usual propaganda shtick just isn't selling anymore.

In every time slot, FNC is getting higher ratings than CNN and MSNBC combined. Americans are sick of the fake news propaganda peddlers. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 28, 2025

Calling out Republican "disinformation" about how Biden was doing last year and then having a host put out a book about how bad things really were at the White House after he left office didn't exactly boost CNN's credibility either.

Told you the truth many years ago, when few would - especially who appeared on it, that CNN had lost the plot.



Last person at CNN turn out the lights. https://t.co/FbHhQBk28v — David Larkin (@davexesq) July 28, 2025

If the lights are even still on. They might not be able to afford the electric bill before too long.

*****

