Whoops! Rep. Ted Lieu Also Shared Dems' Backfired 'Trumpflation' Graph That Accidentally Kicked Biden

Doug P. | 10:33 AM on July 25, 2025

As we told you yesterday, The Democrats account had a faceplant that was so massive they ended up deleting it, but of course the internet is forever. 

This was supposed to be a jab at the Trump economy and what they called "Trumpflation" but ended up being a rake stomp of epic proportions that hit Biden hard: 

Eventually somebody running that account noticed that it was nothing short of an epic self-own: 

Speaking of self-owns, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu also shared that: 

Wow, the Biden years were really awful. Thanks to the congressman for helping point that out, and so far it still hasn't been deleted:

This is one of those posts by a Democrat that the Republicans might want to retweet. 

Hopefully Lieu leaves it up because it's a doozy. 

It's a high bar to clear considering the company he's in, but Lieu might just make it. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda (we'll only praise a Dem when one of them accidentally explains how bad the Biden years were -- thanks Rep. Lieu!). 

