Whoops! Rep. Ted Lieu Also Shared Dems' Backfired 'Trumpflation' Graph That Accidentally Kicked Biden

As we told you yesterday, The Democrats account had a faceplant that was so massive they ended up deleting it, but of course the internet is forever.

This was supposed to be a jab at the Trump economy and what they called "Trumpflation" but ended up being a rake stomp of epic proportions that hit Biden hard:

Advertisement

Democrats actually posted this chart pic.twitter.com/BKemkBjFEj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2025

Eventually somebody running that account noticed that it was nothing short of an epic self-own:

BREAKING: @TheDemocrats *DELETE* one of the dumbest posts in @X history after getting ratioed into oblivion pic.twitter.com/NKS1i3lBWp — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 25, 2025

Speaking of self-owns, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu also shared that:

Wow, the Biden years were really awful. Thanks to the congressman for helping point that out, and so far it still hasn't been deleted:

This is one of those posts by a Democrat that the Republicans might want to retweet.

The genius Ted Lieu is not only incapable of reading a graph accurately, he also seems unaware his own party deleted this idiotic post after being humiliated into next year.



Well played, Congresscritter! https://t.co/EUsE3DEs74 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 25, 2025

I love that the DNC quietly deleted it in shame, but so many Dems are leaving it up even though it shows the damage Bidenflation caused. https://t.co/oejCshUJLy — Brittany (@bccover) July 25, 2025

Ahahahahahahahahaha!!! @TheDemocrats are such mindless drones that the original account deleted this chart but Ted Lieu still has it up https://t.co/8CehXwjf70 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 25, 2025

Hopefully Lieu leaves it up because it's a doozy.

Congratulations on being the dumbest member of Congress. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 25, 2025

It's a high bar to clear considering the company he's in, but Lieu might just make it.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda (we'll only praise a Dem when one of them accidentally explains how bad the Biden years were -- thanks Rep. Lieu!).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!