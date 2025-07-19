Mother Jones Sounds Alarm About a 'Dark New Chapter in Trump's Authoritarian Slide'

PRIORITIES: Rep. Garcia Has LOTS to Say About Illegal Sent to Venezuela but...
Doug P. | 1:42 PM on July 19, 2025
Townhall Media

What we're learning from some on the Left this week has shocked us to our core: The fate of the our great republic hinged on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" remaining on the air. Now that the show has been canceled, our dark descent into Trump's reign of authoritarianism has greatly accelerated. 

Maybe they should look at it the other way around (they won't) and wonder why that "storied franchise" will soon go away for good. 

As for the story itself, it would be no different if Colbert wrote it himself.

And it didn't get any better after that: 

But Paramount’s future aside, the end of Colbert signals a dark new chapter in Trump’s authoritarian slide. Though his second term has already produced a string of stunning capitulations by some of the most powerful forces in the country, one could argue that Trump’s attacks had yet to take down our actual culture. I’m talking about the literal content we consume—the television, art, movies, literature, music—no matter how much Trump complained. That it remained protected and free-willed, a rare area of control for a public that otherwise feels powerless to take action. Clearly, that was magical thinking. If this can happen to Colbert and a storied franchise, this can happen to anyone.

Getting a show canceled can happen to anyone? Well, that's certainly true of anybody who has a show and was the case well before the era of Trump. 

But the closer is particularly funny considering that Colbert's TDS-fest of a show reportedly lost the network about $40 million per year:

The only upside is that Colbert will soon be free to go scorched earth against a president he detests. Every other network stands to gain enormously right now. Here’s to hoping a spine emerges.

Colbert was already going scorched earth on a president he detests. How'd that work out for him, and who's going to be the next outlet to line up to lose a fortune so he can publicly air his grievances? 

"We don't care how much money we lose as long as Stephen Colbert can spout off about Trump and express his disdain for half the country" is something that no television executive is saying at the moment.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda (not to mention their late night "comedian" puppets).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thanks and have a good weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

