Shane Gillis Tricking ESPYS Crowd Into Admitting They Don't Know Any WNBA Players...
CNN Asks Pramila Jayapal WHY She Didn't Push for Epstein Files Release Under...
VIP
Congressional Republicans Introduce Bill to NUKE Largest Teachers' Union and There Is Grea...
Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in...
VIP
Takano Tornado! Democrat You’ve Probably Never Heard of Declares Zohran Mamdani Is a...
The Foxx and the Hogg: Poor David, His PAC-Backed Candidate Just Got Trounced...
Scott Jennings Pleads with Tiffany Cross to Stop Insulting Jews by Equating ICE...
NYT Columnist Calls PBS a Lifeline to Rural Areas
Give Us a Break! PBS Chief Paula Kerger Pretends to Not Know About...
PBS CEO Said People Struggle to Come Up With Examples of Bias but...
Chuck Schumer Blames Trump's Cruelty and Downright Incompetence for Incinerated Food
VIP
CNN's Brian Stelter Warns What Will Happen If PBS Is Defunded
Rep. Brittany Pettersen Says Trump Never Cared About Fentanyl, Gets Schooled
VIP
In the Face of Druze Genocide, the Left's Silence Is Deafening

Sean Davis and Others DROP the NY Times After Triggered Piece About Trump Casting Adversaries As Evil

Doug P. | 9:55 AM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

For much of the media, to a large degree we're expected to pretend that history started on January 20th, 2025 and expected to forget about everything that happened before that, except for January 6th, of course. 

Advertisement

There's a new piece in the New York Times by their White House correspondent that is supposed to send us to the fainting couch over Trump's criticism of his political opponents (who of course only speak nicely about him) and daring to suggest legal action against some Democrats: 

Threatening to prosecute political opponents? Where in the world would Trump have ever gotten that idea? These kinds of things remind us of the Dennis Miller quote, "I'm so insecure that I get upset when I find out the people I hate don't like me."

It's all too much for The Federalist's Sean Davis: 

These "journalists" weren't very bothered by Clinton or Biden's rhetoric about Republicans and Trump supporters because most of them agreed with it. 

That's the world they'd like us to inhabit right now. 

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Advertisement

Remember when Biden told an African American audience that Mitt Romney was going to "put y'all back in chains" and the media largely yawned? Good times. 

As for Trump's criticism of reporters, remember when most "journalists" said nothing when Biden called Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b**ch"? 

As it turned out, Biden's efforts to demonize Trump and his supporters ended up backfiring hugely on the Democrats.

The Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have a level of frustration with their inability to defeat or even imprison Trump and their anger continues to boil over. The New York Times expresses that anger and frustration and laughably calls it "journalism." 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Shane Gillis Tricking ESPYS Crowd Into Admitting They Don't Know Any WNBA Players Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
CNN Asks Pramila Jayapal WHY She Didn't Push for Epstein Files Release Under Biden and LOL HER FACE (Vid)
Sam J.
The Foxx and the Hogg: Poor David, His PAC-Backed Candidate Just Got Trounced by 40+ Points in AZ
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Pleads with Tiffany Cross to Stop Insulting Jews by Equating ICE Facilities to Nazi Camps
Warren Squire
Chuck Schumer Blames Trump's Cruelty and Downright Incompetence for Incinerated Food
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can Sam J.
Advertisement