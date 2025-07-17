Sean Davis and Others DROP the NY Times After Triggered Piece About Trump Casting Adversaries As Evil

For much of the media, to a large degree we're expected to pretend that history started on January 20th, 2025 and expected to forget about everything that happened before that, except for January 6th, of course.

There's a new piece in the New York Times by their White House correspondent that is supposed to send us to the fainting couch over Trump's criticism of his political opponents (who of course only speak nicely about him) and daring to suggest legal action against some Democrats:

For Trump, "evil" is no longer a word reserved for terrorists or immigrants but for domestic political opponents and journalists. And in casting his adversaries as evil, he is seeding the ground for threats of prosecution, imprisonment and deportation. https://t.co/XtcxVypS4O — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 16, 2025

Threatening to prosecute political opponents? Where in the world would Trump have ever gotten that idea? These kinds of things remind us of the Dennis Miller quote, "I'm so insecure that I get upset when I find out the people I hate don't like me."

It's all too much for The Federalist's Sean Davis:

We were all alive for this speech, you clown. We all remember when Hillary called us deplorable, when Biden called us trash, and how you and your journo buddies called us Nazi insurrectionists and grandma killers and domestic terrorists for years. https://t.co/aJdT89IRBi pic.twitter.com/u8zkCjHJVA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 17, 2025

These "journalists" weren't very bothered by Clinton or Biden's rhetoric about Republicans and Trump supporters because most of them agreed with it.

History began in 2025, did it? — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 17, 2025

That's the world they'd like us to inhabit right now.

Oh noes!



A political party trying to keep off the ballot, bankrupt, and even imprison their primary political opponent!



Whatever is the country coming to! Next thing you know FBI agents will be raiding the underwater drawer of a former First Lady.



Do you freaking clowns ever… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 17, 2025

Remember when Biden told an African American audience that Mitt Romney was going to "put y'all back in chains" and the media largely yawned? Good times.

Democrats have been calling non-Democrats fascists for how long, Peter? https://t.co/7Sf3vrGtFS — RBe (@RBPundit) July 17, 2025

As for Trump's criticism of reporters, remember when most "journalists" said nothing when Biden called Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b**ch"?

As it turned out, Biden's efforts to demonize Trump and his supporters ended up backfiring hugely on the Democrats.

The Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have a level of frustration with their inability to defeat or even imprison Trump and their anger continues to boil over. The New York Times expresses that anger and frustration and laughably calls it "journalism."