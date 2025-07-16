'SUV With Tinted Windows' Alert! Ex NYT Journo Explains How Trump Has Ramped Up Paranoia on Morning Walks

The New York Times has run an op-ed this week with the title "We will regret not standing up to this venomous cruelty." And to be clear, the author is not talking about Americans who have been attacked or killed by the cruelty of some criminal illegal aliens that Biden and Harris let invade the country, all with the blessing of the rest of the Democrats.

No siree, the "cruelty" in this case is that some people are apparently jumping out of their socks when they see what was in this case an airport limo:

POV you're a comfortable, wealthy white liberal who writes for the New York Times pic.twitter.com/brlIyBJff6 — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) July 16, 2025

According to the bio at the end of the op-ed, the writer was a Supreme Court reporter for the Times from 1978 until 2008. She's now apparently their part-time TDS, anti-ICE and pro-illegal immigration reporter.

I was taking an early-morning walk in my neighborhood when a black SUV with tinted windows slowed to a stop a half block ahead. I considered: If this is ICE coming to take someone, should I intervene? Start filming? Make sure the victims know their rights? Or just keep walking, secure in the knowledge that no one was coming for me? The car turned out to be an airport limo picking up a passenger, and I was left to ponder how bizarre it was to feel obliged to run through such a mental triage on a summer morning on an American city street.

Yeah? Maybe she should talk to Laken Riley's family about her fear when walking or running.

They surely place the blame with Trump for these feelings but this kind of thinking is something someone creates for themselves. It’s unhealthy. https://t.co/tklHs9MlIU — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) July 16, 2025

It's also unhealthy to scream at children at Disneyland because of who their father is, but here we are.

Evidently not comfortable enough that she didn’t recognize an airport limo. — Olivia DeHaviland ❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️ (@okrainer) July 16, 2025

She comes across as more paranoid than Ray Liotta's character near the end of Goodfellas.

This NYT writer should be in a padded room — Nick (@Nick7822414526) July 16, 2025

Main Character syndrome is very real and very dangerous https://t.co/RSjdKRTpWq — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 16, 2025

The "how can I make this about me" aspect of that story was indeed strong.

Worrying is like worshipping the problem. Liberals need to stop worrying. Everything is going to be ok. https://t.co/hIA9w5rg1s — Trumpublican (@Trumpublican1) July 16, 2025

It's a little like "climate change anxiety" -- they invent a problem to scare themselves about, and then blame Trump and Big Oil for it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, conservatives and the work ICE is doing to enforce immigration laws.

