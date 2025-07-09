Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Make Trump Anti-Freedom of Religion Is a YUGE Self-Awareness Backfire

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely run for president in 2028 and he's already started ramping up the projection and hypocrisy in the eventual hope that nobody will remember the things he's actually said and done.

One of those issues is about religious freedom, and Newsom's attempt to slam "Donald Trump's America" is yet another example:

Freedom of religion? Not in Donald Trump’s America.



People now have to choose between their faith and their freedom. https://t.co/I3hN3RdX9A — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 9, 2025

There's no lack of self-awareness quite like Gavin Newsom's lack of self-awareness!

Take ALL the seats, Gavin:

Apparently Newsom would like us to believe that he's 100 percent into religious freedom, unless he isn't:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been ordered to pay $1.35 million in a settlement reached earlier this month with a Los Angeles-area church over a lawsuit related to the state's coronavirus restrictions. Under the terms of the settlement, Newsom’s administration can no longer place pandemic restrictions on houses of worship, according to local newspaper Pasadena Now. Mat Staver, founder of the Liberty Counsel, which represented the Harvest Rock Church of Pasadena, called Newsom the "worst governor in America" for religious liberty, according to the Washington Examiner.

How could Trump have done that!? Oh, wait, never mind.

While people couldn't go to church or restaurants in his state, Newsom was enjoying a meal at French Laundry.

You seem to have memory holed what you were doing in 2020. pic.twitter.com/8Jq58XUPhV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 9, 2025

You literally closed churches (but left strip clubs open) during the pandemic.



Spare us the pontification on religious freedom. https://t.co/pj83WyLDNB — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) July 9, 2025

Did Newsom try to sound the alarm about religious freedom back when Barack Obama's Justice Department was suing a group of nuns?