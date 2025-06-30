Eric Swalwell Invokes JD Vance and Pete Hegseth for BBB Update and Makes the Bill Even MORE Appealing

The current status of the "Big Beautiful Bill" that President Trump would like to sign on the 4th of July but the Dems are trying to stall is as follows:
The Senate has kicked off its vote-a-rama on the massive GOP policy legislation dubbed the “big, beautiful bill” Monday morning after a marathon weekend of adjusting legislation to fit parliamentarian rulings and appease particular senators.
Democrats will be at the heart of the action, as they try to amend the mammoth bill that champions President Trump’s agenda — or at least force Republicans to take tough votes.
Already Democrats lost a key appeal when the chamber voted along party lines that an extension of the expiring 2017 tax cuts could be scored as deficit neutral, meaning the legislation complies with the Byrd Rule and can pass by a simple-majority vote.
Congressman Eric Swalwell noted that it's possible that Vice President JD Vance could cast a tiebreaking vote, and invoking Pete Hegseth makes the BBB sound even better:
Looks like this Big Bullshit Bill is going to get Hegseth’d — Meaning it won’t pass unless J.D. Vance breaks the tie.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 30, 2025
And look how well that worked out last time for the country! pic.twitter.com/R1PKL19DO3
Is this guy like 12 years old or what?
If Hollywood ever makes a "Mean Girls" sequel they really should offer Swalwell a part:
Oh Em Gee, put him in your Burn Book, girlfriend!— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 30, 2025
And the California Democrat's attempt to mock Hegseth is a giant fail. Ask Iran how he's worked out for the U.S. as the Defense Secretary.
Wait. You’re saying it’s going to be amazingly successful…?— AJ 🇺🇸 (@theonerealstorm) June 30, 2025
That's what he's saying, though Swalwell doesn't seem to realize it.
I already support the bill, you don’t have to sell it to me— Magills (@magills_) June 30, 2025
Awesome!!— Dad First (@DadFirst9) June 30, 2025
Also, who wants to tell the congressman?
So?— Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) June 30, 2025
Democrats had Kamala break ties in the senate, too.
Recommended
Fact check: TRUE.
Obligatory:
June 30, 2025
Maybe Swalwell could explain why he was removed from the House Intelligence Committee before he makes more backfired attempts to mock anybody else.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member