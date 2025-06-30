Dems Melt Down Over Trump Wins! CNN Can't Handle Scott Jennings!
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Eric Swalwell Invokes JD Vance and Pete Hegseth for BBB Update and Makes the Bill Even MORE Appealing

Doug P. | 2:05 PM on June 30, 2025
ImgFlip

The current status of the "Big Beautiful Bill" that President Trump would like to sign on the 4th of July but the Dems are trying to stall is as follows:

The Senate has kicked off its vote-a-rama on the massive GOP policy legislation dubbed the “big, beautiful bill” Monday morning after a marathon weekend of adjusting legislation to fit parliamentarian rulings and appease particular senators. 

Democrats will be at the heart of the action, as they try to amend the mammoth bill that champions President Trump’s agenda — or at least force Republicans to take tough votes.

Already Democrats lost a key appeal when the chamber voted along party lines that an extension of the expiring 2017 tax cuts could be scored as deficit neutral, meaning the legislation complies with the Byrd Rule and can pass by a simple-majority vote.

Congressman Eric Swalwell noted that it's possible that Vice President JD Vance could cast a tiebreaking vote, and invoking Pete Hegseth makes the BBB sound even better: 

Is this guy like 12 years old or what?

If Hollywood ever makes a "Mean Girls" sequel they really should offer Swalwell a part: 

And the California Democrat's attempt to mock Hegseth is a giant fail. Ask Iran how he's worked out for the U.S. as the Defense Secretary. 

That's what he's saying, though Swalwell doesn't seem to realize it. 

Also, who wants to tell the congressman?

Fact check: TRUE.

Obligatory:

Maybe Swalwell could explain why he was removed from the House Intelligence Committee before he makes more backfired attempts to mock anybody else. 

