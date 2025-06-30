Eric Swalwell Invokes JD Vance and Pete Hegseth for BBB Update and Makes the Bill Even MORE Appealing

The current status of the "Big Beautiful Bill" that President Trump would like to sign on the 4th of July but the Dems are trying to stall is as follows:

The Senate has kicked off its vote-a-rama on the massive GOP policy legislation dubbed the “big, beautiful bill” Monday morning after a marathon weekend of adjusting legislation to fit parliamentarian rulings and appease particular senators. Democrats will be at the heart of the action, as they try to amend the mammoth bill that champions President Trump’s agenda — or at least force Republicans to take tough votes. Already Democrats lost a key appeal when the chamber voted along party lines that an extension of the expiring 2017 tax cuts could be scored as deficit neutral, meaning the legislation complies with the Byrd Rule and can pass by a simple-majority vote.

Congressman Eric Swalwell noted that it's possible that Vice President JD Vance could cast a tiebreaking vote, and invoking Pete Hegseth makes the BBB sound even better:

Looks like this Big Bullshit Bill is going to get Hegseth’d — Meaning it won’t pass unless J.D. Vance breaks the tie.



And look how well that worked out last time for the country! pic.twitter.com/R1PKL19DO3 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 30, 2025

Is this guy like 12 years old or what?

If Hollywood ever makes a "Mean Girls" sequel they really should offer Swalwell a part:

Oh Em Gee, put him in your Burn Book, girlfriend! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 30, 2025

And the California Democrat's attempt to mock Hegseth is a giant fail. Ask Iran how he's worked out for the U.S. as the Defense Secretary.

Wait. You’re saying it’s going to be amazingly successful…? — AJ 🇺🇸 (@theonerealstorm) June 30, 2025

That's what he's saying, though Swalwell doesn't seem to realize it.

I already support the bill, you don’t have to sell it to me — Magills (@magills_) June 30, 2025

Awesome!! — Dad First (@DadFirst9) June 30, 2025

Also, who wants to tell the congressman?

So?



Democrats had Kamala break ties in the senate, too. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) June 30, 2025

Fact check: TRUE.

Obligatory:

Maybe Swalwell could explain why he was removed from the House Intelligence Committee before he makes more backfired attempts to mock anybody else.