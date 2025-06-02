Elizabeth Warren, Dan Goldman Among Dems Being Told Where to Direct Their Concern After Boulder Attack

Utter Malpractice: Lengthy Thread DEVASTATES Media's Shameful Coverage of Boulder Terror A...
Doug P. | 9:25 AM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The man arrested for the antisemitic terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado was, not surprisingly, in the U.S. illegally

The Boulder, Colorado, terror suspect, Mohamed Soliman, who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators on Sunday, is reportedly an Egyptian national who was in the United States illegally. According to reports, Soliman entered the country under the Biden administration on a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa, arriving in Los Angeles on August 27, 2022. His visa authorized him to stay through February 26, 2023, but he overstayed and never left. He was later granted an extension for "work" through early 2024, but remained in the country beyond that period.

The previous administration has blood on its hands, as do the congressional Democrats who cheered them on and approved of what they did.

One of those Democrats, Rep. Dan Goldman, said "this is what happens when too many remain silent in response to antisemitic hate":

Speaking of remaining quiet, has Goldman ever sat down with some of his congressional colleagues and had a stern chat with them? 

Bingo. Not to mention the issue of the Dems' making championing illegal aliens a top party priority. 

Many of these attacks have been a direct result of the kinds of policies the Democrats support and they'll never admit it.

Over at Townhall Matt Vespa wrote about the growing problem of Left-wing terrorism in the U.S., but Sen. Elizabeth Warren instead chose to make it about everybody: 

The game Warren and other Democrats play when this kind of thing happens is obvious: When somebody on the right is violent, Dems condemn all Republicans (especially Trump of course). But when somebody on the left is violent, it's a problem all of us need to deal with.

But now it's a problem "we all have the responsibility to stop." No, senator, this comes from your side, but we won't hold our breath waiting for you to do anything about it.

