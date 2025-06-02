Elizabeth Warren, Dan Goldman Among Dems Being Told Where to Direct Their Concern After Boulder Attack

The man arrested for the antisemitic terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado was, not surprisingly, in the U.S. illegally:

The Boulder, Colorado, terror suspect, Mohamed Soliman, who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators on Sunday, is reportedly an Egyptian national who was in the United States illegally. According to reports, Soliman entered the country under the Biden administration on a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa, arriving in Los Angeles on August 27, 2022. His visa authorized him to stay through February 26, 2023, but he overstayed and never left. He was later granted an extension for "work" through early 2024, but remained in the country beyond that period.

The previous administration has blood on its hands, as do the congressional Democrats who cheered them on and approved of what they did.

One of those Democrats, Rep. Dan Goldman, said "this is what happens when too many remain silent in response to antisemitic hate":

Two Jews were murdered in our nation's capital two weeks ago. Now another horrific, murderous attack in Colorado.



This is what happens when antisemitic hate is normalized.



This is what happens when too many remain silent in response to antisemitic hate.



I am praying for all… — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) June 2, 2025

Speaking of remaining quiet, has Goldman ever sat down with some of his congressional colleagues and had a stern chat with them?

Maybe you shouldn’t have let your ridiculous from the river to the sea, loving party normalize it. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 2, 2025

This is what happens when too many in your party support Hamas. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 2, 2025

Bingo. Not to mention the issue of the Dems' making championing illegal aliens a top party priority.

Your side is the one who open the borders and let all of these criminals in https://t.co/GsktG56RMm — LV Hoffman 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@hoffman_v69) June 2, 2025

Many of these attacks have been a direct result of the kinds of policies the Democrats support and they'll never admit it.

Over at Townhall Matt Vespa wrote about the growing problem of Left-wing terrorism in the U.S., but Sen. Elizabeth Warren instead chose to make it about everybody:

Another terrible attack, this time in Boulder, Colorado. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the Jewish community that once again appears to have been targeted with hate. We all have a responsibility to stop these antisemitic acts. https://t.co/KrAA3wwHPi — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 2, 2025

The game Warren and other Democrats play when this kind of thing happens is obvious: When somebody on the right is violent, Dems condemn all Republicans (especially Trump of course). But when somebody on the left is violent, it's a problem all of us need to deal with.

But first you must admit your responsibility FOR these attacks, Chief. https://t.co/R9tU0SYbfF — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 2, 2025

It was YOUR PARTY who let them in unfettered, Liz.



STFU. https://t.co/RpONn1gfFu — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) June 2, 2025

But now it's a problem "we all have the responsibility to stop." No, senator, this comes from your side, but we won't hold our breath waiting for you to do anything about it.