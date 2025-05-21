Politico Earns a 'No One Is Above the Law' Ratio With Spin on Trump DOJ Prosecuting a Judge AND Dem Rep

After a few years of being reminded that "no one is above the law," we're finding out that there are exceptions to that rule as long as the people involved have a "D" after their name.

Politico got in on some of that action with this offering:

One branch vs. two: Trump’s DOJ is now prosecuting a sitting judge and a sitting lawmaker https://t.co/cHFoCoDXFT — POLITICO (@politico) May 21, 2025

That story begins this way: "Cross the Trump administration on immigration, and you will pay."

There's perhaps a much more accurate way to put that: Break the law and you will pay.

This is ridiculously dishonest. We JUST sent a (Dem) US Senator to prison for corruption during Biden admin. Many judges have been impeached. The fact that the ONLY BRANCH that can prosecute ppl is prosecuting ppl is not news. https://t.co/vyryf0dDMt — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) May 21, 2025

Ridiculous dishonesty is an MSM specialty and Politico likes to participate whenever possible. Next up they'll have Trump pouncing on existing laws to use them in order to go after his political opponents (where would he ever have gotten that idea?).

Politico's ratio is impressive, and much of it is because of people reminding them about a few short words that Democrats like to use a lot until just recently.

No one is above the law. — Cindy (@asheborn57) May 21, 2025

The tone of the Politico piece makes it look like they think that shouldn't apply to everybody.

Did they break the law? It appears they did things that meet the threshold of being charged.

Unless Politico thinks some people are above the law. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 21, 2025

Gee guys… prosecuting for what exactly? https://t.co/7ft8hDCMLQ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 21, 2025

From the people who brought you ‘no one is above the law’ https://t.co/jPKs1RHi8w — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 21, 2025

And they're really hoping nobody has noticed the sudden rule change, but everybody has.