Politico Earns a 'No One Is Above the Law' Ratio With Spin on Trump DOJ Prosecuting a Judge AND Dem Rep

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on May 21, 2025
ImgFlip

After a few years of being reminded that "no one is above the law," we're finding out that there are exceptions to that rule as long as the people involved have a "D" after their name.

Politico got in on some of that action with this offering:

That story begins this way: "Cross the Trump administration on immigration, and you will pay."

There's perhaps a much more accurate way to put that: Break the law and you will pay. 

Ridiculous dishonesty is an MSM specialty and Politico likes to participate whenever possible. Next up they'll have Trump pouncing on existing laws to use them in order to go after his political opponents (where would he ever have gotten that idea?). 

Politico's ratio is impressive, and much of it is because of people reminding them about a few short words that Democrats like to use a lot until just recently.

The tone of the Politico piece makes it look like they think that shouldn't apply to everybody.

And they're really hoping nobody has noticed the sudden rule change, but everybody has.

