'MASSIVE'! SCOTUS Rules Trump Can End Deportation Protections Under Biden's 'Migrant Parole Program'

Democrats, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, might have to grab the margarita mixers and do some more traveling soon to visit more people the Trump administration will be deporting, because there's a bit of breaking news coming from the Supreme Court:

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING NEWS: SCOTUS just lifted an injunction that was preventing the Trump administration from STRIPPING the legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants who benefitted from Joe Biden's corrupt parole program.



This is MASSIVE 🔥 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2025

And the decision wasn't even close. The identity of the dissenting justice might not surprise you:

🚨 Kentanji Brown Jackson was the ONLY Supreme Court Justice to rule against Trump in today's alien parole decision, which was 8-1.



UNQUALIFIED! She proves it every time. https://t.co/dGpZ5vDASZ pic.twitter.com/Rs19u4359u — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2025

Well would you look at this:

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Trump administration’s emergency request to end deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants. The administration had asked the justices to lift a federal judge’s order that blocked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from terminating Biden-era protections. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted her dissent from the order that blocks the lower court judge's ruling pending further litigation.

"Pending further litigation," so we'll see where this leads.

Winning, keep going, I'm not tired of winning! — George Bliss (@GeorgeBliss2452) May 19, 2025

About time scotus did something right. — Barry P (@bp353404) May 19, 2025

Exactly.