'MASSIVE'! SCOTUS Rules Trump Can End Deportation Protections Under Biden's 'Migrant Parole Program'

Doug P. | 1:11 PM on May 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, might have to grab the margarita mixers and do some more traveling soon to visit more people the Trump administration will be deporting, because there's a bit of breaking news coming from the Supreme Court: 

And the decision wasn't even close. The identity of the dissenting justice might not surprise you:

Well would you look at this

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Trump administration’s emergency request to end deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants. The administration had asked the justices to lift a federal judge’s order that blocked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from terminating Biden-era protections.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted her dissent from the order that blocks the lower court judge's ruling pending further litigation.

"Pending further litigation," so we'll see where this leads.

Exactly.

