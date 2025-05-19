Ex RNC Chair Reminds ABC Panel What Was Going on at the WH While They Were Vouching for Biden's Sharpness

The level of media predictability couldn't possibly be higher following the announcement about former President Biden's stage four prostate cancer diagnosis. But don't you dare wonder if Biden's condition was known about for quite a while and kept under wraps or outlets like The Daily Beast will accuse you of pouncing and spreading conspiracy theories (does that sound familiar?):

Donald Trump Jr. and MAGAworld quickly pounced on the news of Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis with rampant speculation about a “cover-up” of the true state of the former president’s health.https://t.co/qQK8eke76J — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 19, 2025

There was a coverup of Biden's cognitive state so why should it be hard to believe there was a coverup about his physical condition?

Yesterday on ABC's "This Week," former RNC chief Reince Priebus reminded the panel what the reality of the situation was at the White House when Biden was in office while the rest of them and the media were calling reports about his cognitive state "misinformation" and "cheap fakes." Watch:

"People were put to shame — me and others out there — that talked about Joe Biden's mental acuity ... The fact is they were managing his decline in a nursing home in the White House."



Yup. Don't forget the "deep fake" thing toopic.twitter.com/7cjh3eVyEg — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 19, 2025

Most of the Biden defenders in the Dem Party and media would do the same thing all over again. They all knew the truth but hoped they could lie their way to a 2024 victory until the June debate sank Biden's reelection effort and then Kamala Harris and Tim Walz handled the rest of the disaster.

The gaslighting effort at that time was intense and coordinated.