Brent Gardner to Hewitt: Don’t Raise Taxes. Make Trump Cuts Permanent.
'MASSIVE'! SCOTUS Rules Trump Can End Deportation Protections Under Biden's 'Migrant Parol...
WHOA: You KNOW David Axelrod Stepped In It SHAMING People Over Biden When...
GIRD YOUR LOINS! Amy Curtis Goes OFF In SAVAGE Thread About Nags Insisting...
Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED...
VIP
SUUURE! Dems Claim Two Ancient and Irrelevant 'Rockers' Trashing Trump Proves 'America...
'Very Hard to Believe...": Buck Sexton Lays Out Dems' Plan for Biden and...
Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This...
HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the...
'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report...
VIP
'Sound Familiar?' WaPo Trips Hard Over Biden Admin While Warning About 'New Tactic'...
Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge

Ex RNC Chair Reminds ABC Panel What Was Going on at the WH While They Were Vouching for Biden's Sharpness

Doug P. | 12:45 PM on May 19, 2025
Twitchy

The level of media predictability couldn't possibly be higher following the announcement about former President Biden's stage four prostate cancer diagnosis. But don't you dare wonder if Biden's condition was known about for quite a while and kept under wraps or outlets like The Daily Beast will accuse you of pouncing and spreading conspiracy theories (does that sound familiar?): 

Advertisement

There was a coverup of Biden's cognitive state so why should it be hard to believe there was a coverup about his physical condition?

Yesterday on ABC's "This Week," former RNC chief Reince Priebus reminded the panel what the reality of the situation was at the White House when Biden was in office while the rest of them and the media were calling reports about his cognitive state "misinformation" and "cheap fakes." Watch:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Most of the Biden defenders in the Dem Party and media would do the same thing all over again. They all knew the truth but hoped they could lie their way to a 2024 victory until the June debate sank Biden's reelection effort and then Kamala Harris and Tim Walz handled the rest of the disaster. 

The gaslighting effort at that time was intense and coordinated.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
GIRD YOUR LOINS! Amy Curtis Goes OFF In SAVAGE Thread About Nags Insisting We Leave the Biden's ALONE
Sam J.
WHOA: You KNOW David Axelrod Stepped In It SHAMING People Over Biden When Chris Cillizza Calls Him OUT
Sam J.
'MASSIVE'! SCOTUS Rules Trump Can End Deportation Protections Under Biden's 'Migrant Parole Program'
Doug P.
Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED Back and Forth About Comey
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement