'Very Hard to Believe...": Buck Sexton Lays Out Dems' Plan for Biden and Harris That the Debate Derailed

In February of last year, then President Biden's doctor released the results of his annual examination and the report said he was in generally good condition and made no mention of any prostate issues.

Advertisement

This weekend it was announced that Biden has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer that has spread to the bones.

According to some doctors we've seen interviewed, prostate cancer is slow moving and it's not likely Biden was cancer-free 15 months ago and now has stage four cancer.

So did White House doctors miss it, or was the cancer diagnosis kept a secret?

Buck Sexton finds it hard to believe the diagnosis wasn't previously known to somebody.

It is sad that Joe Biden has an aggressive, late stage form of Prostate cancer.



It’s also very hard to believe that his cancer diagnosis was totally unknown until now — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 18, 2025

On MSNBC, Dr. Zeke Emanuel speculated that Biden likely had cancer when he took office.

The timing of all this raises some flags:

The people who now admit they hid Biden’s dementia for 4 years with Soviet-level ruthlessness are about to be outraged at anyone who suggests Biden’s inner circle may also have hid his cancer diagnosis — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 18, 2025

The timing of Biden’s diagnosis is a smokescreen for all the very bad dementia stuff dropping this week



they’ll pat themselves on the back for “brave transparency,” then say time to move on



However shameless you think democrats are, they’re far worse — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 19, 2025

What was the Dems' plan that got derailed?

Their real plan was to hide Biden’s dementia long enough to get him re-elected, then shortly after his second term starts, he steps down due to the cancer diagnosis, the whole dementia issue becomes moot, Biden retires a hero



If not for Trump, they would’ve pulled it off too — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 19, 2025

The debate derailed all this. Whatever med they gave him for that night, it wasnt enough. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 19, 2025

The debate made the truth far too obvious and weeks' worth of "misinformation about Biden" and "cheap fakes" spin collapsed.