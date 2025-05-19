'Very Hard to Believe...": Buck Sexton Lays Out Dems' Plan for Biden and Harris That the Debate Derailed

Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED...
Doug P. | 11:10 AM on May 19, 2025
Meme

In February of last year, then President Biden's doctor released the results of his annual examination and the report said he was in generally good condition and made no mention of any prostate issues. 

This weekend it was announced that Biden has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer that has spread to the bones. 

According to some doctors we've seen interviewed, prostate cancer is slow moving and it's not likely Biden was cancer-free 15 months ago and now has stage four cancer. 

So did White House doctors miss it, or was the cancer diagnosis kept a secret?

Buck Sexton finds it hard to believe the diagnosis wasn't previously known to somebody.

On MSNBC, Dr. Zeke Emanuel speculated that Biden likely had cancer when he took office.

The timing of all this raises some flags:

What was the Dems' plan that got derailed?

The debate made the truth far too obvious and weeks' worth of "misinformation about Biden" and "cheap fakes" spin collapsed.

