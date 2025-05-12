Latest 2024 vs. 2025 Border Numbers Prove We Didn't Need New Legislation, Just a New President

At the beginning of the Biden administration in January of 2021, the White House rescinded many of the measures that had been keeping the border secure. The Homeland Security Director, Alejandro Mayorkas, literally bragged about how Biden and Harris opened the border and invited illegals in by the millions.

Fast forward to 2024 when the issue of illegal immigration and open borders was crushing the Democrats. At that point Biden, Harris and the Dems started trying to blame the Republicans and Trump for the border invasion. After Trump took office one of the better lines in his speech to the joint session of Congress said it all:

Now we have even more proof that's 100 percent correct.

What a difference having a president who cares about border security makes:

Amazing.

Here's the full post via @BillMelugin_:

BREAKING: Internal CBP data obtained by @FoxNews reveals Border Patrol apprehended 8,383 illegal aliens at the southern border in April, down 93% from nearly 129,000 in April 2024. Per CBP data, only 5 aliens were released in April, compared to roughly 68,000 released in April 2024 under the Biden admin. CBP says the 5 releases were only temporary for special interest court cases. April 2025 averaged 279 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal aliens per day. April 2024 averaged 4,297 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal aliens per day. Analysis: The border is effectively closed/shut down, catch and release is over, gotaways are minuscule, and there has been no traditional spring surge of migrants arriving at the border. Messaging, executive policy, and consequences have intersected to create the quietest border in modern history. CBP statement: “For the first time in years, more agents are back in the field - patrolling territories that CBP didn’t have the bandwidth or manpower to oversee just six months ago,” said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of CBP. “But thanks to this administration’s dramatic shift in security posture at our border, we are now seeing operational control becoming a reality – and it’s only just beginning.”

Democrats hardest hit.

From 129,000 to 8,000. From chaos to control. Turns out, when you treat the border like a national security issue instead of a humanitarian PR stunt, things actually change. Imagine that. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 12, 2025

5 illegals vs 68,000 illegals. Wow. What a difference it makes to have a President who actually cares about American sovereignty & secure borders. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP! https://t.co/dsVUeEctDj — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 12, 2025

It will take a long time to undo the damage Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and all the rest did in just four years, but this is a good start.