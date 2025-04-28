Mollie Hemingway Explains for WHCA President Why the Propaganda Press IS an 'Enemy of the People'

WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought...
Doug P. | 12:20 PM on April 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

This weekend the White House Correspondents Association's annual party was held, except there were some changes, according to ABC News:

There were in fact "comedians" there, except some of them call themselves "journalists."

One of them acknowledged that the media "missed" the story about Biden's decline (they didn't "miss" anything), and the WHCA president denied that the media is the "enemy of the people" or an "enemy of the state":

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway dropped a few examples to show why those denials are total BS:

Bingo! 

Also we remember this one as well:

"Enemy of the people"? Yeah, that sounds about right.

Watching these people now try and pride themselves on "objectivity" is a joke.

They help spread lies and then give each other awards for doing so (bogus "reporting" about Russia collusion being just one example). 

