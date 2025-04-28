Mollie Hemingway Explains for WHCA President Why the Propaganda Press IS an 'Enemy of the People'

This weekend the White House Correspondents Association's annual party was held, except there were some changes, according to ABC News:

There was no president. There was no comedian. What remained at the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner on Saturday night were the journalists and the First Amendment. https://t.co/d2Mzm8Y0T0 — ABC News (@ABC) April 27, 2025

Advertisement

There were in fact "comedians" there, except some of them call themselves "journalists."

One of them acknowledged that the media "missed" the story about Biden's decline (they didn't "miss" anything), and the WHCA president denied that the media is the "enemy of the people" or an "enemy of the state":

.@WHCA President @EugeneDaniels2: "We journalists are a lot of things. We are competitive and pushy. We are impatient and sometimes we think we know everything...What we are not is the opposition. What we are not is the enemy of people. What we are not is the enemy of the state." pic.twitter.com/m8FRmE4eK4 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 27, 2025

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway dropped a few examples to show why those denials are total BS:

Narrator: The propaganda press is, in fact, the enemy of the people. They maliciously lie and invent stories, such as the Russia collusion hoax and the Kavanaugh smear. They cover up important true stories, such as the Wuhan virus and the Biden family business. Enemies. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 28, 2025

Bingo!

Also we remember this one as well:

Remember when Trump tied to bring up Hunter Biden's crimes and Lesley Stahl laughed and called it discredited? pic.twitter.com/Gk6BwCDPWw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 3, 2024

"Enemy of the people"? Yeah, that sounds about right.

Watching these people now try and pride themselves on "objectivity" is a joke.

And propaganda press individuals never admit their lies and deceptions because to do so means facing the risk of losing their fat paychecks. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) April 28, 2025

They have a century-long track record of giving Pulitzer Prizes to Communist propagandists and Russia hoaxers. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) April 28, 2025

They help spread lies and then give each other awards for doing so (bogus "reporting" about Russia collusion being just one example).