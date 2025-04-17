Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Biden's 'Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism' (Just GUESS)

Whenever you hear somebody on the Left respond to concerns about protecting the Second Amendment with "nobody's coming for your guns" you can be pretty sure they're trying to figure out how to come for your guns.

Back in 2022, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell wrote an op-ed that was published in Newsweek titled "President Biden Does Not Want to Take Your Guns Away." Here's how it started:

For decades, one of the most tried and true scare tactics by the gun lobby is that the government—specifically Democrats—are coming for your guns. These misinformation campaigns have been used for years to scare law-abiding Americans into thinking they are going to be put under government surveillance to confiscate their guns. Let's be crystal clear—the Biden administration has no secret plan to take away your guns.

Fast forward three years to President Trump's second term and we again see more evidence that was just another lie from the Left.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified a Biden administration "strategic implementation plan for countering domestic terrorism," and you'll never guess what's in it (OK, you might be able to guess).

As usual, whenever you want to know what the Democrats are up to just pay attention to what they deny wanting to do.

It's almost like "no one is coming for your guns" has always been a lie.

Gabbard has released all of the Biden admin's plan and all we can say is it's a really good thing Trump won because imagine four more years of the Dems working to take a hatchet to the Second Amendment:

Turns out the Biden administration's enemy when it came to "countering domestic terrorism" was the U.S. Constitution, and Harris losing was a victory in more ways than one.

Biden and Harris wanted America to believe Trump was the tyrant, which was just more Democrat projection.