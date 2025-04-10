Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until Trump Takes Responsibility

Thursday afternoon there was a tragic helicopter crash in Manhattan:

Six people were killed after a helicopter believed to be carrying a family of tourists from Spain crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. on the Hoboken side of the Hudson. In addition to the family of five -- two adults and three children -- a pilot was also on board, for a total of six people. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the helicopter was operated by New York Helicopters. Video shared with Eyewitness News appeared to show pieces of the helicopter break apart and crash into the water. Officials say the helicopter hit the water inverted.

The investigation is just getting underway and nothing is yet known about the cause of the crash, except for that Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell already seems to know who's responsible. The NTSB can call off the investigation:

How many planes have to crash or collide before Donald Trump takes responsibility? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 10, 2025

Trump’s personally responsible for making sure rotors stay attached to all helicopters in the United States. It’s just the rules… according to this circus clown.

How is a mechanical failure the fault of President Trump?



You are a ghoul for politicizing this tragedy. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 10, 2025

Yes, he is a ghoul.

You are a piece of shit, especially on this.



6 people lost their lives today, and you barely let the bodies dry off before you inject partisan politics?



What does the event that happened today have to do with Trump? NOTHING.



You are deranged. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 10, 2025

Has Swalwell ever accepted responsibility for the reason he got booted off the House Intel Committee?

As the mom of a traveling salesperson who flies weekly, I find these scaremongering fools so irresponsible. https://t.co/f5ofqOvRff — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) April 10, 2025

Irresponsible and then some, but Swalwell doesn't care because he's irreparably shameless.

How many more lies will Eric Swalwell tell before the American people vote him out?! https://t.co/sWnBPyddbd — Stacy Ann (@arvin_stacy) April 10, 2025

Unfortunately Swalwell's nowhere near that limit yet.