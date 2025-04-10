Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until Trump Takes Responsibility

Doug P. | 7:40 PM on April 10, 2025
Thursday afternoon there was a tragic helicopter crash in Manhattan:

Six people were killed after a helicopter believed to be carrying a family of tourists from Spain crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. on the Hoboken side of the Hudson.

In addition to the family of five -- two adults and three children -- a pilot was also on board, for a total of six people.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the helicopter was operated by New York Helicopters.

Video shared with Eyewitness News appeared to show pieces of the helicopter break apart and crash into the water. Officials say the helicopter hit the water inverted.

The investigation is just getting underway and nothing is yet known about the cause of the crash, except for that Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell already seems to know who's responsible. The NTSB can call off the investigation: 

Trump’s personally responsible for making sure rotors stay attached to all helicopters in the United States. It’s just the rules… according to this circus clown.

Yes, he is a ghoul.

Has Swalwell ever accepted responsibility for the reason he got booted off the House Intel Committee? 

Irresponsible and then some, but Swalwell doesn't care because he's irreparably shameless. 

Unfortunately Swalwell's nowhere near that limit yet.

