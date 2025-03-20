Bill Burr Slams 'Tech Nerds' that 'Don't Know How to Talk to Hot...
Mazie Hirono Loses It After GOP Senator Dunks on Her Over Military Deployments...

Judiciary Dems' Attempt to Make Trump the One Who Coddles Criminals Is the FAIL of the Day

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on March 20, 2025
For the Democrats, gaslighting, projection and lies remains the usual strategy, and they're sticking to it.

Check out this House Judiciary Dems' effort to trying and make everybody believe the Trump administration is the one catering to criminals:

Oh, now they want to talk about "undermining public safety? That's rich.

The Democrats actively lobby to try and keep people like that in the country so this latest BS is nothing but projection.

These Democrats are the party of lawlessness and watching them try to project that onto their opposing party is pathetic and laughable.

