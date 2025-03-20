Judiciary Dems' Attempt to Make Trump the One Who Coddles Criminals Is the FAIL of the Day

For the Democrats, gaslighting, projection and lies remains the usual strategy, and they're sticking to it.

Check out this House Judiciary Dems' effort to trying and make everybody believe the Trump administration is the one catering to criminals:

The Trump Administration wants to allow potentially dangerous individuals, including convicted felons, fugitives, and domestic abusers—especially if they are loyal to Trump—to acquire, own, and possess firearms, undermining public safety and 30 years of bipartisan congressional… — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) March 20, 2025

Oh, now they want to talk about "undermining public safety? That's rich.

Weird how you are more comfortable with people being here illegally who do nothing but rape and murder Americans. — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 20, 2025

The Democrats actively lobby to try and keep people like that in the country so this latest BS is nothing but projection.

You support Tren de Aragua and other violent illegal alien criminals.



Have a seat. https://t.co/q1EACUPZ6z — Jenny 🏆 (@Jenny_Shaw_98) March 20, 2025

And you want Venezuelan gang members/illegals returned to the US.



So STFU. pic.twitter.com/u03yT5pS4b — Jack Bauer after dark (@JackBauerAD) March 20, 2025

Your team is worshipping a murderer on trial right now. Sit down — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) March 20, 2025

Where were you guys when 15-30 million illegals entered the country and Venezuelan gang took over apartment complexes in America?



You chose to compromise our children’s safety, education, and freedom for votes and fentanyl.



I’ll never forget, and I’ll spread this message. — CoreyBorealis (@borealis_corey) March 20, 2025

These Democrats are the party of lawlessness and watching them try to project that onto their opposing party is pathetic and laughable.