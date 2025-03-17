OUCH! Tom Homan Drops a Mic on Journo Pushing Dem Talking Point About '200-Year-Old Law'

In spite of the Democrats seeing their party circling the drain, they continue to not learn any lessons from the November election, up to and including defending criminal illegals and opposing their deportation:

Advertisement

Democrats continue to defend the violent men in this footage https://t.co/ecabeOntrq — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 17, 2025

Keep defending them, Dems, it's a great look! Also the White House's social media game is so strong:

🎶You don't have to go home but you can't stay here🎶 @CBP pic.twitter.com/yWWhlvKQrb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2025

They could have also put in a picture of AOC weeping outside a fence to top it off.

Meanwhile, the Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) keep saying that Trump's deportations of illegal alien gang members under the Alien Enemies Act is somehow not valid because it's a "200 year old law."

A reporter asked Tom Homan about that today (we can always count on "journalists" to repeat Dem talking points) but Trump's "border czar" was ready and easily swatted this one down:

Tom Homan Mic Drop🔥



REPORTER: "That law is 200 years old!"



HOMAN: "Well, the Constitution is a lot older than that and we still follow it." pic.twitter.com/kdRIiGkqWY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2025

Journo status: OWNED.

Mic drop, walk off. This is an art. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2025

"An old law? It's not as old as the Constitution and we still pay attention to that."



—Based Tom Homan pic.twitter.com/CupIZYVisG — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 17, 2025

We do love it so!