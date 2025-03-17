VIP
OUCH! Tom Homan Drops a Mic on Journo Pushing Dem Talking Point About '200-Year-Old Law'

Doug P. | 1:18 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In spite of the Democrats seeing their party circling the drain, they continue to not learn any lessons from the November election, up to and including defending criminal illegals and opposing their deportation:

Keep defending them, Dems, it's a great look! Also the White House's social media game is so strong:

They could have also put in a picture of AOC weeping outside a fence to top it off.

Meanwhile, the Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) keep saying that Trump's deportations of illegal alien gang members under the Alien Enemies Act is somehow not valid because it's a "200 year old law."

A reporter asked Tom Homan about that today (we can always count on "journalists" to repeat Dem talking points) but Trump's "border czar" was ready and easily swatted this one down:

Journo status: OWNED.

We do love it so!

