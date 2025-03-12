Kash Patel Gives a BIG Update About 'the FBI’s Renewed Efforts to Crack Down on Public Corruption'

After Kash Patel was confirmed as the next FBI Director and then sworn into office, he published his first post about rebuilding the public's trust in the Bureau:

I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support. The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today. My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI. Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of. And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work.

Patel as the Director of the FBI has made all the right people nervous (looking at you, Adam Schiff).

Kash has clearly hit the ground running as evidenced by this announcement about a corruption charge against a career CBP employee is proof that there is indeed going to be a "renewed focus" at the FBI.

TODAY: Following efforts with our interagency partners, I can report that a career Director level employee at US Customs and Border Protection has been charged with allegedly attempting to defraud FEMA, as well as lying to federal agents.



This is part of the new FBI’s renewed… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 12, 2025

Here's the full post:

More on the charge here:

Patel vowed to restore faith in the FBI and the whole Trump administration looks to be trying to restore faith in the government.

‘A federal criminal complaint was unsealed today charging the Director of United States Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Center for Excellence and Expertise over Automotive and Aerospace Engineering with engaging in a scheme to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency… https://t.co/x1aNf8rPKN pic.twitter.com/NhPGOxFZuM — jessica (@jessioa5) March 12, 2025

Corruption. Awful to see it in America and it’s widespread. https://t.co/Ay6qpJOdSK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2025

We're just seeing the tip of the iceberg.

NOW DO THE 1/6 FAKE COMMITTEE !!! https://t.co/4wWEF7j5VB — ChefPaxx (@ChefPaxx) March 12, 2025

Hey, Biden didn't hand out those "preemptive pardons" to J6 committee members for nothing.