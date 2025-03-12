Dem Strategist on Pointlessness of Trump Helping Musk Promote Teslas Gives ANOTHER Gift to the GOP

Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
Doug P. | 6:10 PM on March 12, 2025
ImgFlip

Ahead of the 2024 election in November the Democrat strategy pivoted from calling Trump voters Nazi "garbage" to the eventual nominee Kamala Harris trying to manufacture a campaign of "joy." That failed, so now the Left is back to trying to convince everybody that Trump voters are stupid, even though it's too late and the election is over.

Oh, and now apparently many Trump supporters are also poor, which is the argument one Dem strategist made while trying to point out that Trump's pairing with Elon Musk resonate because too many Republicans are broke morons: 

"They're [Teslas] out of reach, many of them, for the average Trump voter."

Yep, keep it up, Dems, you're doing great with the messaging!

"It's not legal and you can't do this on the property of the White House." 

We didn't hear that one for a few years during the term of Trump's predecessor. 

That kind of condescension worked out great for the Democrats in November. Wait, maybe not.

Of course not! Everybody knows that (but just to be safe Biden gave preemptive pardons to some of his family members).

