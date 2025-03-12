Dem Strategist on Pointlessness of Trump Helping Musk Promote Teslas Gives ANOTHER Gift to the GOP

Ahead of the 2024 election in November the Democrat strategy pivoted from calling Trump voters Nazi "garbage" to the eventual nominee Kamala Harris trying to manufacture a campaign of "joy." That failed, so now the Left is back to trying to convince everybody that Trump voters are stupid, even though it's too late and the election is over.

Oh, and now apparently many Trump supporters are also poor, which is the argument one Dem strategist made while trying to point out that Trump's pairing with Elon Musk resonate because too many Republicans are broke morons:

NEW: Democrat strategist Julie Roginsky says Trump helping Musk promote his Teslas is pointless because Trump supporters are too poor to afford Teslas.



Scum.



Roginsky said the “stunt” at the White House was illegal before calling it pointless because Trump supporters can’t… pic.twitter.com/5ROxBdb7u0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2025

"They're [Teslas] out of reach, many of them, for the average Trump voter."

Yep, keep it up, Dems, you're doing great with the messaging!

Democrats: The Republican party is the party of the millionaires and billionares.



Also Democrats: Trump supporters can't afford to buy a Tesla

🙄 pic.twitter.com/LXL6MCz0GJ — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 12, 2025

"It's not legal and you can't do this on the property of the White House."

We didn't hear that one for a few years during the term of Trump's predecessor.

Hey Julie, did you have a problem when Biden did it, 3 times? https://t.co/21m0TdDn2R pic.twitter.com/fXyYDjHB0h — Entrepreneur on a journey (@SMB_path) March 12, 2025

May this message reach far and wide https://t.co/4ITAd2ou31 — Trash Panda (@Chao_Lu) March 12, 2025

That kind of condescension worked out great for the Democrats in November. Wait, maybe not.

I'm sure she spoke out about Biden and Jeeps, right? pic.twitter.com/xJgqXj6tp6 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 12, 2025

It's not illegal when Biden does it! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2025

Of course not! Everybody knows that (but just to be safe Biden gave preemptive pardons to some of his family members).