CBS News Makes It Clear Biden and Harris Were Lying When They Said the Open Border Wasn't Their Fault

On Joe Biden's first day in office in early 2021 he signed orders undoing everything Donald Trump had put in place that secured the border during his first term. The ensuing four years saw millions and millions of people illegally streaming across the border after Biden basically sent out invitations.

When the issue of open borders because a political liability for Biden, Harris and the Democrats, they made lame attempts to blame Trump and the Republicans for the massive influx of illegals. The media also predictably tried to help with the Dem spin:

Minutes after the illegal scum who killed Laken Riley was sentenced, Fake News hack @IkeEjiochi was on ABC blaming President Trump.



This isn't a "political lightning rod" — it's a TRAGEDY that ONLY happened because Biden-Harris LET this animal roam our country. pic.twitter.com/y0Tp3qpZqg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 20, 2024

"Trump pounced" on the tragic consequences of Biden's open border. Never fails.

CBS News has a story that inadvertently sinks Biden and Harris' "there's nothing we can do about it" approach. Trump's only been in office for a few weeks and looks what's happened to the numbers:

The number of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border illegally in President Trump's first full month in office plunged to a level not seen in at least 25 years, according to preliminary government data obtained by CBS News. https://t.co/yxkyq2uecD — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2025

It's amazing what can occur when the U.S. has a president who actually tries to secure the border.

The number of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border illegally in President Trump's first full month in office plunged to a level not seen in at least 25 years, according to preliminary government data obtained by CBS News. Last month, Border Patrol recorded about 8,450 apprehensions of migrants who crossed into the country unlawfully between official entry points along the U.S.-Mexico border, the statistics show. On some days during a record spike in illegal crossings under the Biden administration, Border Patrol recorded more than 8,000 apprehensions in a single day.

CBS News said it's due to Trump's "crackdown" at the border. Actually it's just proof of a president doing his job -- a job for which Biden, Harris and Mayorkas were guilty of dereliction of duty.

So it really could be done all along? Amazing! — Lee Stetson🇺🇸⚓#🟦 (@flankspeed_) March 1, 2025

And it was done without legislation. Imagine that. https://t.co/ya4MdtsQRv — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) March 1, 2025

Shocking, right?