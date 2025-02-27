NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Assigns Blame for High Egg Prices (Dems Are DESPERATE for a Narrative)

When inflation started hitting harder during Joe Biden's years in the White House, the spin was "Putin's price hikes" and "corporate price gouging."

After Trump's win in November and all the changes that are taking place in the federal government, the Democrats are desperate for a narrative. Naturally they don't mind if that narrative is a false one, which is why New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is blaming Trump for spiking egg prices that are the result of an action taken by the previous administration:

Advertisement

GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL: "You know what the cost of eggs in New York City are...? It went up 40% since Donald Trump was elected!" pic.twitter.com/fnU7QyBT3W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 27, 2025

Yes indeed, Trump's been in office just over a month and for no particular reason the price of eggs suddenly went up. Nice economic hot take, governor.

Should have been concerned when the actions of Dems started this https://t.co/KasAGuI130 — SCW (@SCWOFTX) February 27, 2025

Maybe killing the chickens wasn't such a great idea? This is from Jan 27th, not done by THIS administration Kathy....but u already know that.https://t.co/xyp92v4wsR — mamahorbs (@mamahorbs) February 27, 2025

We say often that the Democrats currently have only one strategy...

These dems think we’re stupid. — Nann (@NannABCA) February 27, 2025

And that's the strategy!

Because your cronies are shutting down healthy farms. So predictable.... eye.roll. — Marsha Metzger (@MarshaK22) February 27, 2025

The Democratic Wins account tried to do the same thing as Hochul last month and got Community Note nuked:

Democrats are trying to blame Biden’s high egg prices on Trump. It didn’t work out so well for them pic.twitter.com/q9rPeOGI5O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2025

The Dem Wins account sure posts a lot of losses.