NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Assigns Blame for High Egg Prices (Dems Are DESPERATE for a Narrative)

Doug P.  |  11:17 AM on February 27, 2025
When inflation started hitting harder during Joe Biden's years in the White House, the spin was "Putin's price hikes" and "corporate price gouging."

After Trump's win in November and all the changes that are taking place in the federal government, the Democrats are desperate for a narrative. Naturally they don't mind if that narrative is a false one, which is why New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is blaming Trump for spiking egg prices that are the result of an action taken by the previous administration: 

Yes indeed, Trump's been in office just over a month and for no particular reason the price of eggs suddenly went up. Nice economic hot take, governor. 

We say often that the Democrats currently have only one strategy...

And that's the strategy!

The Democratic Wins account tried to do the same thing as Hochul last month and got Community Note nuked:

The Dem Wins account sure posts a lot of losses.

