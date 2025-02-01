'The Hits Just Keep on Coming!' DOJ Hints About Probe of Chuck Schumer Over SCOTUS Threats

In March of 2020, Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer stood in front of the Supreme Court building and said two justices would "pay the price" for their abortion rulings.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, speaking at a rally of abortion rights supporters, appeared to threaten Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's two Supreme Court nominees who were confirmed after bruising nomination fights.

Just a couple of years later a man was arrested and charged with attempting to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh.

Yesterday the Washington Post published a story about the acting Attorney General Ed Martin dismissing many federal prosecutors who worked on January 6th cases:

Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin has dismissed roughly 30 federal prosecutors who worked on Capitol riot cases in the Washington, D.C., office over the past four years, two people familiar with the matter said Friday. https://t.co/xRZvwgqGAU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 31, 2025

Inside that report is an item that deserves its own story:

The buried lede in this story is that Ed Martin might be investigating Chuck Schumer over his comments about Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/kLsgwNgfau — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2025

No wonder Schumer seems extra fidgety lately:

From the Washington Post:

And he appeared to set his sights on scrutinizing the nation’s top elected Democrat, sending what he called a “letter of inquiry” to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) about his quickly walked-back statement in a March 2020 rally that two of Trump’s recently nominated Supreme Court justices, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, would “pay the price” for a vote against abortion rights. “We take threats against public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation,” Martin wrote Schumer in a Jan. 21 letter obtained by The Post.

We're starting to run out of popcorn already and Trump hasn't even been in office two full weeks yet:

Somebody should let Joe Biden know that he forgot to preemptively pardon one of his fellow Democrats before leaving office!

It's going to be an interesting year!

And they're going to keep on coming for the Left. Stay tuned.