Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's...
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots
Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor i...
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
VIP
Compare CNN's Reason to Subscribe to Recent Headlines and TRY Not to Laugh
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words...
Which Ones, Midge? Madonna Laments the Dismantling of Our 'Freedoms' Under Donald Trump
Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a...
Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five...
Ultimate Uber: President Trump Asks Elon Musk to Rescue Astronauts Stranded on Space...
Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White...

The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for Alternate Headlines

Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on January 29, 2025
Twitchy

The November election was nearly three months ago, and Kamala Harris lost resoundingly to Donald Trump, but the media's still trying to do postmortems that make the person who became the eventual Democrat nominee appear to be anything other than a terrible candidate who had a disastrous campaign. 

Advertisement

One of the many memorable moments of the 2024 campaign was Donald Trump's three-hour interview on Joe Rogan's podcast. The Harris campaign was trying to keep their candidate as under the radar as possible with the exception of some rallies that were headlined by the likes of Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and Cardi B.

The Hill framed the Harris campaign dodging an interview with Rogan this way: 

Wow, that headline sure could have been different:

That sums it up. Also Rogan didn't land Harris, not the other way around:

“Why Kamala Harris Avoided Going on Joe Rogan’s Show" is much more accurate as to how it played out. Other than that, Harris "failed to land Joe Rogan," or something.

Recommended

'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's really that simple but the media continues to try and spin what happened in 2024.

The interview would have ended badly for the Harris campaign, that's for sure.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Doug P.
Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's White House Portrait
Amy Curtis
Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor in America
Warren Squire
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid
Grateful Calvin
Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots
justmindy
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding Doug P.
Advertisement