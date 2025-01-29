The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for Alternate Headlines

The November election was nearly three months ago, and Kamala Harris lost resoundingly to Donald Trump, but the media's still trying to do postmortems that make the person who became the eventual Democrat nominee appear to be anything other than a terrible candidate who had a disastrous campaign.

One of the many memorable moments of the 2024 campaign was Donald Trump's three-hour interview on Joe Rogan's podcast. The Harris campaign was trying to keep their candidate as under the radar as possible with the exception of some rallies that were headlined by the likes of Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and Cardi B.

The Hill framed the Harris campaign dodging an interview with Rogan this way:

How Kamala Harris failed to land Joe Rogan https://t.co/7fclvliXDu — The Hill (@thehill) January 29, 2025

Wow, that headline sure could have been different:

"How Kamala Harris Was Incapable of Holding a Five-Minute Conversation, Let Alone Two Hours" — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 29, 2025

That sums it up. Also Rogan didn't land Harris, not the other way around:

She wanted him to travel



She wanted to be able to edit the video



She wanted to limit it to an hour



Saved you from reading the article — Freedom And Teeps (@freedomandteeps) January 29, 2025

“Why Kamala Harris Avoided Going on Joe Rogan’s Show" is much more accurate as to how it played out. Other than that, Harris "failed to land Joe Rogan," or something.

He asked her and she didn’t show up.



That’s the story. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) January 29, 2025

It's really that simple but the media continues to try and spin what happened in 2024.

Let's be clear, She didn't "fail to land Joe Rogan" she had an open invitation to go on his show, but she was afraid to do it. — Silence (@bieffe95) January 29, 2025

She didn't fail to land him. She acted like a Diva — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) January 29, 2025

After 10 minutes of tossed word salad, her staff would call in a bomb threat to get her outta there. — GSL1776 (@gsl1776) January 29, 2025

The interview would have ended badly for the Harris campaign, that's for sure.