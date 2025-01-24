Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a...
Attn. Pam Bondi! AOC Tells Jon Stewart Insider Trading Is Rampant in Congress

Doug P.  |  1:17 PM on January 24, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Not that the subject of insider trading and Rep. Nancy Pelosi are in any way related, the latter had a pretty good 2024 as @PelosiTracker noted earlier this month:

Was your portfolio up 54 percent last year? 

In a related story, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was doing an interview with Jon Stewart and said that insider trading seems to be just another benefit of the job for many members of Congress: 

Mention making it illegal for members of Congress to trade stocks and a lot of them won't like it. But of course that has nothing to do with any of them enjoying the perks of insider trading. Nope, not at all!

Martha Stewart went to prison for insider trading, and she wasn't even a member of Congress. Of course, if Stewart had been a member of Congress she wouldn't have gone to prison at all.

Perhaps AOC's doing all this due to higher aspirations:

AOC made all of the very noticeable.

