Attn. Pam Bondi! AOC Tells Jon Stewart Insider Trading Is Rampant in Congress

Not that the subject of insider trading and Rep. Nancy Pelosi are in any way related, the latter had a pretty good 2024 as @PelosiTracker noted earlier this month:

BREAKING: Pelosi did it 👑



She officially finishes 2024 up 54% and beat out Inverse Cramer for the top portfolio on Autopilot



Never doubt the queen of ... pic.twitter.com/eT941WTdPs — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) January 2, 2025

Was your portfolio up 54 percent last year?

In a related story, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was doing an interview with Jon Stewart and said that insider trading seems to be just another benefit of the job for many members of Congress:

👀 AOC Openly Admits Democrats in Congress Are Doing Insider Trading



Wild… pic.twitter.com/I4CBRCgvA6 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 24, 2025

Mention making it illegal for members of Congress to trade stocks and a lot of them won't like it. But of course that has nothing to do with any of them enjoying the perks of insider trading. Nope, not at all!

.@AOC on the hypocrisy in congress and the need for accountability, even for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/6ioKgoErtT — The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart (@weeklyshowpod) January 24, 2025

Martha Stewart went to prison for insider trading, and she wasn't even a member of Congress. Of course, if Stewart had been a member of Congress she wouldn't have gone to prison at all.

Insider trading had always been illegal for these senators and representatives. They should be prosecuted just like anyone else would be for this crime. @PamBondi @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/NzbhXuV4pl — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 24, 2025

Wait…so Nancy Pelosi didn’t earn her gains from her stock portfolio honestly?!?



I. Am. So. Shocked!

Shocked I tell you! — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 24, 2025

So when are we arresting Nancy? https://t.co/jVOiiZFwzG — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 24, 2025

Perhaps AOC's doing all this due to higher aspirations:

If you don't believe she's already preparing to run in 2028, the subtle "Look how much I love the American flag all of the sudden" here here and here should give you a pretty good hint. https://t.co/DaDwcPArUU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2025

