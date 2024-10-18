'When Hitler Isn't Bad Enough!' The Atlantic Ups Dictator Ante to Sound Alarm About Trump

When it comes to the alarmist rhetoric from Democrat, the media and self-described anti-Trump "Republicans" who now only support Democrats, a lesson that should have been learned is "don't peak too soon."

Advertisement

Trump was laughably framed as "Hitler" and then "worse than Hitler" years ago, but now that the Republican nominee is leading in most (if not all) swing state polls with the election coming up quickly, something bigger is needed.

The Atlantic has served up another doozy for an emergency "when Hitler isn't bad enough":

When Hitler isn’t bad enough! https://t.co/tEIKp9Ib2F — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 18, 2024

"Trump's worse than every dictator ever combined, and then some!"

The Atlantic with a threefer. pic.twitter.com/LI6CaFQtGw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 18, 2024

These people might also be throwing "Trump is Darth Vader" into the mix but they already used that one up on Dick Cheney, whose Harris endorsement was happily received by Harris and the Democrats.

This is why he’s winning. People are tired of this BS…. — Major Churchill (@MajorChurchill) October 18, 2024

That playbook is worn out and everybody's seen what's in it a thousand times but they're not going to give up on it.

These people need to lose and lose hard. https://t.co/YAzZlcZne7 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 18, 2024

Make it happen, America!