'When Hitler Isn't Bad Enough!' The Atlantic Ups Dictator Ante to Sound Alarm About Trump

Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on October 18, 2024
meme

When it comes to the alarmist rhetoric from Democrat, the media and self-described anti-Trump "Republicans" who now only support Democrats, a lesson that should have been learned is "don't peak too soon."

Trump was laughably framed as "Hitler" and then "worse than Hitler" years ago, but now that the Republican nominee is leading in most (if not all) swing state polls with the election coming up quickly, something bigger is needed.

The Atlantic has served up another doozy for an emergency "when Hitler isn't bad enough":

"Trump's worse than every dictator ever combined, and then some!"

These people might also be throwing "Trump is Darth Vader" into the mix but they already used that one up on Dick Cheney, whose Harris endorsement was happily received by Harris and the Democrats. 

That playbook is worn out and everybody's seen what's in it a thousand times but they're not going to give up on it.

Make it happen, America!

