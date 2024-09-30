KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere...
Politico Solidifies Parody Account Status With Warning About What the DOJ Might Become Under Trump

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on September 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

Earlier this month, Attorney General Merrick Garland for some reason felt compelled to point out that it's reckless and dangerous to suggest the U.S. justice system that's been trying to throw Donald Trump in jail or at the very least keep him off the campaign trail by any means necessary has been politically weaponized. Yes indeed, where would anybody have gotten that idea?

Playing along with that doozy of a claim from Garland is Politico Magazine, which has a story about what the DOJ might become under a Trump presidency that demands a beverage warning before proceeding.

Here we go: 

Seriously? That would be worth laughing at if it wasn't so pathetically self-unaware. 

Politico seems determined to put the Bee out of business. And just to drive that point home the story has a quote about how Trump could weaponize the justice system, and it comes from... Andrew McCabe:

But Trump’s political opponents — and some of the country’s most experienced federal law enforcement officials — are taking the matter gravely seriously. 

“All you have to do is listen to the former president himself,” a former top Justice Department official, who was granted anonymity to discuss Trump’s interest in prosecuting his legal and political adversaries, recently told me. “He has come right out and said that’s what he wants to do, and he was obviously very frustrated during the last administration, when he wasn’t able to have as much influence in that area as he wanted.” 

Andrew McCabe, the former acting FBI director during the Trump administration, told me that he believes Trump “absolutely will” follow through on his threats. “It’s one of the things that actually matters to him.” McCabe knows from experience: His life was turned upside down after he became a target of Trump’s baseless attacks and was threatened with indictment by Trump’s Justice Department over statements that he made to internal investigators about his disclosures to the press.

That doesn't make the point they think it does.

Yeah, kinda like that!

"We need to throw Trump in jail so he can't politicize the justice system" is PEAK Democrat "logic."

The Democrats get really upset if they think somebody might use their tactics against them.

