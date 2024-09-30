Politico Solidifies Parody Account Status With Warning About What the DOJ Might Become Under Trump

Earlier this month, Attorney General Merrick Garland for some reason felt compelled to point out that it's reckless and dangerous to suggest the U.S. justice system that's been trying to throw Donald Trump in jail or at the very least keep him off the campaign trail by any means necessary has been politically weaponized. Yes indeed, where would anybody have gotten that idea?

Merrick Garland says that it is "dangerous and outrageous" to criticize the Justice Department for being weaponized against political opponents of Biden and Kamala. pic.twitter.com/OQnaSEkLpp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

Playing along with that doozy of a claim from Garland is Politico Magazine, which has a story about what the DOJ might become under a Trump presidency that demands a beverage warning before proceeding.

Here we go:

How the Department of Justice could become Trump’s vehicle for revenge https://t.co/nZIVUhZROB — POLITICO (@politico) September 30, 2024

Seriously? That would be worth laughing at if it wasn't so pathetically self-unaware.

This has to be a parody acct at this point. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 30, 2024

Politico seems determined to put the Bee out of business. And just to drive that point home the story has a quote about how Trump could weaponize the justice system, and it comes from... Andrew McCabe:

But Trump’s political opponents — and some of the country’s most experienced federal law enforcement officials — are taking the matter gravely seriously. “All you have to do is listen to the former president himself,” a former top Justice Department official, who was granted anonymity to discuss Trump’s interest in prosecuting his legal and political adversaries, recently told me. “He has come right out and said that’s what he wants to do, and he was obviously very frustrated during the last administration, when he wasn’t able to have as much influence in that area as he wanted.” Andrew McCabe, the former acting FBI director during the Trump administration, told me that he believes Trump “absolutely will” follow through on his threats. “It’s one of the things that actually matters to him.” McCabe knows from experience: His life was turned upside down after he became a target of Trump’s baseless attacks and was threatened with indictment by Trump’s Justice Department over statements that he made to internal investigators about his disclosures to the press.

That doesn't make the point they think it does.

Do you really think McCabe is a reliable source?

The OIG doesn't.https://t.co/7xwMYAmNCI — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) September 30, 2024

1. Like how Comey, McCabe, Strzok tried to Overthrow a duly elected president [Trump] in 2017?

2. How J6ers were prosecuted to the Ultimate extent of the Law which 2020 rioters suffered no consequences?

3. How parents upset at school board meetings that their high school… — Mark Galvin (@Dumbass1979) September 30, 2024

Yeah, kinda like that!

“Trump might do the same thing that was done to him, and that’s a threat to our democracy” 😂👍 — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) September 30, 2024

"We need to throw Trump in jail so he can't politicize the justice system" is PEAK Democrat "logic."

Lefties always accuse their opposition of that which they are guilty. They say this crap as they are actively utilizing the DoJ as a vehicle of revenge. https://t.co/T7877xwBU7 — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) September 30, 2024

FIFY: How the department of justice could be used just like Biden-Harris are using it now, weaponizing it to go after political opponents. https://t.co/qMkIDIOTzM pic.twitter.com/taTWUWHEnh — Joe (@JoeC1776) September 30, 2024

The Democrats get really upset if they think somebody might use their tactics against them.