'Come On!' Dana Perino NOT Buying Harris Spox's BS Spin About Lack of Interviews and Pressers

With 60 days to go until the election, the Harris-Walz campaign is faced with the monumental task of running out the clock so as few people as possible know what the Dem candidates are really about or are reminded why many on the Left were advising Biden to dump Harris from the ticket just a few months ago.

Advertisement

Now Harris' press office is tasked with trying to explain why their candidate doing only scripted speeches (with assorted fake accents), a single softball CNN interview with the assistance of Kamala's running mate and zero press conferences several weeks after becoming the Democrat nominee is completely normal.

Former Biden spox Ian Sams is now with the Harris campaign but still lying and gaslighting as usual, and he was on Fox News this morning selling something nobody's buying:

Kamala’s campaign spokesman is STRUGGLING with this Fox News interview. pic.twitter.com/1o2RAfjKTT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2024

Dana Perino's BS detector was going off multiple times, and for good reason:

Dana Perino slams Harris campaign spokesman for bragging about how many interviews Kamala has done:



“One interview in 47 days?!” pic.twitter.com/4LuzBVrgVo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2024

They're going to keep saying those things until the election, possibly depending on what happens during the debate next week.

Except it wasn't even an interview. It was an infomercial. — Devon Westhill (@DevonWesthill) September 6, 2024

Pre-recorded and edited on top of all that. This is the Harris-Walz campaign:

Literally just eating food at gas stations, donut shops, cake stores, state fairs, and now a pretzel factory. That's the campaign.🤦‍♂️https://t.co/FwFPvt84wg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 6, 2024

Grueling stuff.