Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common
Trump Lawyers Debunk Entire Case Against Trump in Less Than Seven Minutes
Here's the 'Most Telling' Part of the August Jobs Report the Dems Won't...
AP Deleted Their Bogus JD Vance Misquote AFTER It Served a Narrative Purpose...
Here's an Incomplete List of Issues Where the Harris Campaign Is Lying About...
SHAMELESS AP Intentionally Misquotes J.D. Vance on School Shooting, Deletes Post After Nar...
The Newest Russiagate Indictment Should Be Dismissed on First Amendment Grounds (A Deep...
Would President Kamala Harris Pardon Hunter Biden?
Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May...
Chuck Schumer: A Great American Future Depends on a Path to Citizenship for...
GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation
Kamala Harris Welcomes Joyful Warriors (and Hotties) to Official Team Kamala Account
You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral...
President Joe Biden Admits They Shouldn't Have Called It the Inflation Reduction Act

'Come On!' Dana Perino NOT Buying Harris Spox's BS Spin About Lack of Interviews and Pressers

Doug P.  |  12:24 PM on September 06, 2024
Twitchy

With 60 days to go until the election, the Harris-Walz campaign is faced with the monumental task of running out the clock so as few people as possible know what the Dem candidates are really about or are reminded why many on the Left were advising Biden to dump Harris from the ticket just a few months ago. 

Advertisement

Now Harris' press office is tasked with trying to explain why their candidate doing only scripted speeches (with assorted fake accents), a single softball CNN interview with the assistance of Kamala's running mate and zero press conferences several weeks after becoming the Democrat nominee is completely normal.

Former Biden spox Ian Sams is now with the Harris campaign but still lying and gaslighting as usual, and he was on Fox News this morning selling something nobody's buying: 

Dana Perino's BS detector was going off multiple times, and for good reason: 

Recommended

Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common
Doug P.
Advertisement

They're going to keep saying those things until the election, possibly depending on what happens during the debate next week.

Pre-recorded and edited on top of all that. This is the Harris-Walz campaign:

Grueling stuff.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common
Doug P.
Here's the 'Most Telling' Part of the August Jobs Report the Dems Won't Be Highlighting
Doug P.
Trump Lawyers Debunk Entire Case Against Trump in Less Than Seven Minutes
Twitchy Video
Here's an Incomplete List of Issues Where the Harris Campaign Is Lying About Her Actual Positions
Doug P.
'He's Just Like Us!' Donald Trump Creates HILARIOUS Viral Moment as He Denounces Mosquitos
Grateful Calvin
AP Deleted Their Bogus JD Vance Misquote AFTER It Served a Narrative Purpose for the Harris Camp
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common Doug P.
Advertisement