FLAMING Irony Detected! Riot Enabler Tim Walz Begs Firefighters Union for Support

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on August 28, 2024
meme

The Kamala Harris and Tim Walz election strategy continues to be pretend to be completely different people and hope nobody's been paying attention for the last few years. 

Considering what happened in Minnesota in 2020, which Gov. Walz allowed to occur in the name of "social justice" while VP Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund to spring violent rioters and arsonists, the Democrat nominee's running mate set the irony meter on fire today: 

That's rich... really rich.

Walz certainly has done his part to give firefighters jobs security.

Harris and Walz now pretending to be "law and order" candidates is as laughable as, well, everything else they say.

Yep. That's what they're all about.

The other Harris-Walz election strategy is hoping everybody's stupid.

