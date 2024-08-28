FLAMING Irony Detected! Riot Enabler Tim Walz Begs Firefighters Union for Support

The Kamala Harris and Tim Walz election strategy continues to be pretend to be completely different people and hope nobody's been paying attention for the last few years.

Considering what happened in Minnesota in 2020, which Gov. Walz allowed to occur in the name of "social justice" while VP Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund to spring violent rioters and arsonists, the Democrat nominee's running mate set the irony meter on fire today:

This is a sick joke. This man let the police precinct burn down in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/cuDzV59KqC — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) August 28, 2024

That's rich... really rich.

Gov. Tim Walz Addresses Firefighters Union In Boston



“When Vice President Harris and I win the selection, we'll have your back just like you've had ours this entire time.” pic.twitter.com/SF21gw1gwI — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) August 28, 2024

Walz certainly has done his part to give firefighters jobs security.

Tim Walz, a committed arsonist, is speaking before a firefighter’s union in #Boston right now. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/l0yh6pP2bp — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) August 28, 2024

Harris and Walz now pretending to be "law and order" candidates is as laughable as, well, everything else they say.

None of them have any shame at all. They will say and do anything to get into our house, to take everything in it, and then to burn it down. https://t.co/5MhZUF8bIB — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 28, 2024

Yep. That's what they're all about.

Walz let a lot more than a police precinct burn down. Imagine all the damage caused to small businesses and people’s homes.

He has *no* business anywhere near the White House ! — E (@_eday) August 28, 2024

Tim Walz also cut funding for Minnesota firefighters. Tim Walz completely depleted state aid for fire and EMS — western Minnesota uncensored (@dustyj313) August 28, 2024

The other Harris-Walz election strategy is hoping everybody's stupid.