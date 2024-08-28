Is Anybody Buying Harris Spox's Explanation for Kamala Needing a Wingman for Her 1st Interview?

Ever since the Democrats who insisted Biden was sharp as a tack and up to the job realized they were facing an election blowout if Joe remained on as the candidate and they shoved him out the door, the next in line, Kamala Harris, has done a grand total of zero press conferences or sit-down interviews.

The Dem candidate we're told will be the best and toughest person to deal with Russia, Iran and China has been kept under wraps except for some scripted speeches and policy proposals that have been lifted from her opponent, Donald Trump.

BUT, Harris will finally be doing a sit-down interview. But it'll be a pre-recorded chat with Dana Bash of CNN. Oh, and Harris will have some help from her running mate Tim Walz.

Why wouldn't Harris do a solo interview? That's a question that's being asked a lot.

Should CNN have insisted on a one-on-one interview with Harris and turned down a joint interview with Harris and Walz? Too tough to walk away from. But first question to Harris ought to be why should couldn’t appear solo. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 28, 2024

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams is taking the "hey, that's the traditional approach" angle in explaining the situation.

Harris campaign pushback on the VP not doing a solo interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pob1uKYKYM — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 28, 2024

Yep, that's what the Harris campaign is going with:

The joint ticket interview is an election year summer tradition going back 20 years. Kerry/Edwards, Obama/Biden, Romney/Ryan, Trump/Pence, Clinton/Kaine, Biden/Harris all did them. Almost always right around the conventions. Harris/Walz join this rich tradition on CNN tomorrow. https://t.co/6puWYyS8Rg — Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 28, 2024

Is anybody else's BS Detector making a lot of noise right now?

Every single one of those presidential nominees did solo interviews after becoming the presumptive nominee.



None of them had the joint interview be their first sit-down. https://t.co/fyPPwNkykF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2024

Lol, every one of those tickets had that headliner do solo interviews **before** the joint interview. They never had to hide Obama. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 28, 2024

Campaigning and receiving actual primary votes was also a tradition https://t.co/Ou1FitkwYQ — a newsman (@a_newsman) August 28, 2024

Emphasis on WAS.