Catherine Herridge Has Full Readout of FBI Briefing on Trump Assassination Attempt
Kamala Harris' Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Plan Is SO BAD Even CNBC Host...
J.D. Vance Tells Kamala 'She Can Go to H*LL' After Her Nasty Criticism...
Regarding Arlington Controversy, Center the Feelings of Those Who Truly Matter ... the...
SIGH: Illinois 'Open' to Redesign of State Flag (Remember What Tim Walz Did...
Detroit News Goes on Archeological Expedition to Gather Kamala Harris Policy Clues
Legend in Her Own Mind Nikole Hannah-Jones Demonstrates Her Grasp of Economics and...
NPR: Two Trump Campaign Staffers Verbally and Physically Abused Cemetery Staffer
John Kirby Said Biden's Still Tirelessly Working on Behalf of Americans So Let's...
Kamala Harris Tries to Steal Trump's Border Wall, But We Have the Receipts!...
Supreme Court Again Rules Against Biden’s Student Loan Cancellation
Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager Believed if They Couldn't Beat Conservatives, Censor Them
'WEAK SAUCE': Former Bush Staffer SHAMES Kamala Harris for Tag Teaming With Tim...
DESPICABLE, BIASED Media: Watch How (D)ifferently CBS News Covers Trump Vs. Harris on...

Is Anybody Buying Harris Spox's Explanation for Kamala Needing a Wingman for Her 1st Interview?

Doug P.  |  7:10 PM on August 28, 2024
Twitchy

Ever since the Democrats who insisted Biden was sharp as a tack and up to the job realized they were facing an election blowout if Joe remained on as the candidate and they shoved him out the door, the next in line, Kamala Harris, has done a grand total of zero press conferences or sit-down interviews. 

Advertisement

The Dem candidate we're told will be the best and toughest person to deal with Russia, Iran and China has been kept under wraps except for some scripted speeches and policy proposals that have been lifted from her opponent, Donald Trump. 

BUT, Harris will finally be doing a sit-down interview. But it'll be a pre-recorded chat with Dana Bash of CNN. Oh, and Harris will have some help from her running mate Tim Walz.

Why wouldn't Harris do a solo interview? That's a question that's being asked a lot.

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams is taking the "hey, that's the traditional approach" angle in explaining the situation. 

Yep, that's what the Harris campaign is going with:

Recommended

J.D. Vance Tells Kamala 'She Can Go to H*LL' After Her Nasty Criticism of Trump
justmindy
Advertisement

Is anybody else's BS Detector making a lot of noise right now? 

Emphasis on WAS.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.D. Vance Tells Kamala 'She Can Go to H*LL' After Her Nasty Criticism of Trump
justmindy
Kamala Harris' Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Plan Is SO BAD Even CNBC Host Joe Kernen Laughs at It
Amy Curtis
Legend in Her Own Mind Nikole Hannah-Jones Demonstrates Her Grasp of Economics and History is Limited
justmindy
NPR: Two Trump Campaign Staffers Verbally and Physically Abused Cemetery Staffer
Brett T.
SIGH: Illinois 'Open' to Redesign of State Flag (Remember What Tim Walz Did to Minnesota's Flag?)
Amy Curtis
John Kirby Said Biden's Still Tirelessly Working on Behalf of Americans So Let's Check Joe's Status
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.D. Vance Tells Kamala 'She Can Go to H*LL' After Her Nasty Criticism of Trump justmindy
Advertisement