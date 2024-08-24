Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With 'Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy'

Yesterday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a blistering address about the Democrats, Kamala Harris and the party's "circus" of a convention in Chicago this week. He also invoked his father and uncle. James Woods summed up the speech this way:

This is a stunning moment in history.

RFK, Jr. decimates the corrupt Democrat Party for abandoning every American value his father and uncle lived and died for. https://t.co/zYdL1UKY7z — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 23, 2024

Then RFK Jr. endorsed Donald Trump and appeared at a rally.

His siblings were not pleased and released a statement that has multiple levels of irony:

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

Wouldn't "individual freedom" include the freedom to choose somebody the rest of the family doesn't agree with? And don't even get us started again on "Kennedy family values."

There are many great replies about the Kennedy family statement slamming their brother, but Tammy Bruce dropped the ultimate mic about that response:

This is the ultimate response:

An open letter to Kerry Kennedy:

You people are awful. Despite your family's checkered past and horrible behavior of so many of the men, Americans have stood with you out of loyalty, sentimentality, and too often, grief. Despite the questionable establishment of your family's… https://t.co/Jff5WtVUc9 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 24, 2024

The full post:

An open letter to Kerry Kennedy: You people are awful. Despite your family's checkered past and horrible behavior of so many of the men, Americans have stood with you out of loyalty, sentimentality, and too often, grief. Despite the questionable establishment of your family's wealth, the treatment of Marilyn Monroe, the general womanizing, the abandonment of Mary Jo Kopechne to her death, allegations of rape, one could go on and on, but the point is your family has stayed loyal and protective of family members who have done the most appalling of things. But the moment one of your own acts on his conscience for this country you attempt to throw him to the wolves and publicly condemn him. Never a word for the trail of abused or abandoned women left behind by a Kennedy, but because one of your men supports Trump in an effort to make the lives of Americans better, that alone is beyond the pale. In your ugly treatment of your brother you reveal the rot that has broken the hearts of the American people so many times over the years. Beyond that, the economic destruction of American families is something your family would never truly understand. You are not touched by the worry about having enough gas to get to work, or whether or not you can afford eggs this week, if you'll be safe walking your own neighborhood, or if your child will be safe in their urban public school or even if they will know how to read and write while collecting their diploma. You keep doing civil rights work and public service virtue signaling. But in the meantime, make a pledge to not keep doing damage as Americans are simply looking for a way to reclaim their own futures, the safety of their families, and knowing that maybe, just maybe, they can leave their children a little better off w a future they can rely on. The condition of this country should shock everyone, even if their name is Kennedy. We know it at least shocks one of you who, like us, has had enough of the fear and hopelessness assigned to us for generations. Americans are happy to see Bobby on our side as we refuse to comply and will not go gentle into the catastrophes to which we are expected to succumb. Instead, with Trump and all who join us, we will fight, fight, fight!

Just fantastic.

