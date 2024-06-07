'The Irony Is Lost': NY Times Shredded for Spin on Why 'Rule of Law Is on the Ballot'

A sham trial brought by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that would have made Stalin proud resulted in felony convictions for the Republican presidential candidate, and the judge scheduled sentencing just days before the start of the RNC convention in July. Meanwhile, Democrats are angry that the legal proceeding against Trump in Georgia has been put on hold because it threatens their desire to bring the case before the election.

Those are just two examples of the lawfare against Trump, but this is the New York Times' assessment of the reason "rule of law is on the ballot" in November:

Every accusation is a confession. pic.twitter.com/IfL5qDpybr — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 7, 2024

That would be funny if it weren't so pathetic.

Democrats have spent the entire Biden admin prosecuting political enemies up to and including their top political enemy and NYT have cheered it on the entire way. https://t.co/azLwBNendx — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 7, 2024

Biden brags about defying courts and the legal system on a daily basis and his DOJ investigated concerned parents as domestic terrorists for speaking out about politics in the classroom and activist administrators.



But Trump puts the rule of law on the ballot? https://t.co/UbxXrvXACf — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 7, 2024

The Times' "analysis" concludes that sure, the Dems have been trying to put Trump in jail, but the Left is more just in their election interference pursuits. They literally report that "it's 'D'ifferent":

“This would be a bigger menace in his second term than it might have been in his first,” Professor Somin said. “In the first term, there were a lot of people working for him who were not willing to act on his worst impulses. The second administration would be staffed by people more willing to do his bidding.” Mr. Trump’s allies say the hypothetical prosecutions he might pursue pale in comparison to the four actual ones against the former president, three of them stalled and one that yielded a conviction on 34 felony counts. Professor Siegel, the author of a 2018 article in The Indiana Law Journal called “Political Norms, Constitutional Conventions and President Donald Trump,” said the two were different."

They'd really appreciate it if everybody would believe that when the Left tries to persecute their political opponents it's to "save democracy" but Trump threatening to return the favor is the behavior of a dictator.

That’s in their strategy book by Alinsky — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) June 7, 2024

Imagine how bad Biden would be doing if he didn't still have the media working overtime to carry the Dems' water.

It’s just perfect how the irony is just lost on all of corporate media across the board. It’s really something. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 7, 2024

The iron law of woke projection. — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) June 7, 2024

It is astonishing those who make such arguments don't see their irony. How can people be so blind? https://t.co/NmaoR8ek4X — Roger D Klein, MD JD (@RogerDKlein) June 7, 2024

Irony and projection have collided so hard that nobody will ever recover -- certainly not the media.