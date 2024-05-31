Sham Convictions of Trump Aren't Going to Change THIS for Biden Heading to November

Yesterday a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump on 34 charges in a show trial worthy of a banana republic teetering on the edge of ruin. But the Democrats got the headlines they were after.

If these headlines were about a 3rd world country, we'd be invading by now. pic.twitter.com/9HAQxPwK0l — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 31, 2024

The Democrats are now going to repeatedly play the "convicted felon" card about Trump and hope that will be enough to make the majority of Americans forget about things like this:

GALLUP POLL: Right now, do you think that economic conditions in the country are getting better or getting worse?



May 2024

Getting better: 26% [-7]

Getting worse: 70% [+7]



October 2020

Getting better: 42%

Getting worse: 53%



[+/- change vs March]

—

% who described the… pic.twitter.com/q8YoBY1L9C — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 31, 2024

Those numbers keep getting worse for Biden.

Combine economic issues with Biden's disastrous open border and foreign policy blunders/incompetence and the Dems can get as Stalinist as they want with Trump and it's not going to change what's happened since Biden took office:

They can convict Trump daily this matters more to average people — BayshoreBeagle (@bayshore_beagle) May 31, 2024

Meanwhile back in the real world and things people actually care about... https://t.co/4eLv5Dcjs4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 31, 2024

The Democrats might conclude they need to convict Trump again and again until people forget what a disaster Biden's been. It won't work.