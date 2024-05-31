Sham Convictions of Trump Aren't Going to Change THIS for Biden Heading to November

EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict...
Doug P.  |  9:25 AM on May 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yesterday a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump on 34 charges in a show trial worthy of a banana republic teetering on the edge of ruin. But the Democrats got the headlines they were after.

Advertisement

The Democrats are now going to repeatedly play the "convicted felon" card about Trump and hope that will be enough to make the majority of Americans forget about things like this:

Those numbers keep getting worse for Biden. 

Combine economic issues with Biden's disastrous open border and foreign policy blunders/incompetence and the Dems can get as Stalinist as they want with Trump and it's not going to change what's happened since Biden took office: 

The Democrats might conclude they need to convict Trump again and again until people forget what a disaster Biden's been. It won't work. 

