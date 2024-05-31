Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was...
After 3.5 Years of Biden, Media Suddenly Troubled by a President Who Didn't Take Questions

Doug P.  |  3:35 PM on May 31, 2024
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

After three and a half years of Joe Biden rambling for a few minutes and then frequently walking away without taking questions, we're finally seeing the media take issue with a president refusing to engage with reporters. That president is not Biden.

Trump delivered remarks earlier today in New York City and didn't take questions. Suddenly that's another threat to democracy or something: 

Former CNN journo Chris Cillizza had the same criticism: 

@RedSteeze spotted a couple more journo types who were doing a bit of hyperventilating over Trump not taking questions:

If Trump ends up back in the White House Jim Acosta will probably even get a sequel to his previous TDS tome out of the harrowing experience. 

Trump not taking questions ought to be a crime! Wait, we shouldn't say that out loud or Alvin Bragg might make it happen.

This is the view the press is mostly totally fine with:

Media: Norms restored!

