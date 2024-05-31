After 3.5 Years of Biden, Media Suddenly Troubled by a President Who Didn't Take Questions

After three and a half years of Joe Biden rambling for a few minutes and then frequently walking away without taking questions, we're finally seeing the media take issue with a president refusing to engage with reporters. That president is not Biden.

Trump delivered remarks earlier today in New York City and didn't take questions. Suddenly that's another threat to democracy or something:

Burnett: We were told that this was a news conference with the expectation of Trump taking questions. I mean, that would be the definition of a news conference. We had also anticipated that he would speak for about an hour before those questions even happened. He talked for 35… pic.twitter.com/nflcJJlqpT — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 31, 2024

Former CNN journo Chris Cillizza had the same criticism:

Trump took zero questions during his press conference.



Meaning it was not a press conference. It was just a very long statement. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 31, 2024

@RedSteeze spotted a couple more journo types who were doing a bit of hyperventilating over Trump not taking questions:

They did it. They are finally upset that there were no questions taken. 3 1/2 years but this is what it took to make them mad. pic.twitter.com/hzVi8QQtXO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2024

Incredible to watch them just instantly snap right back into Journo mode after 3 years. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2024

If Trump ends up back in the White House Jim Acosta will probably even get a sequel to his previous TDS tome out of the harrowing experience.

Have you ever made a similar observation about Biden? Either how many questions he takes, or the general lack of substantive pressers?



I'm asking because you've famously claimed reporters don't take sides. And only one of them (Biden/Trump) is currently in office. — maddog301 (@maddog301) May 31, 2024

Dang that’s crazy dude can’t imagine a guy like that being president https://t.co/LvdrrYrjN3 pic.twitter.com/0eR05TrVfw — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 31, 2024

Trump not taking questions ought to be a crime! Wait, we shouldn't say that out loud or Alvin Bragg might make it happen.

This is the view the press is mostly totally fine with:

President Biden does not answer reporters shouted questions concerning former President Trump. pic.twitter.com/OQCy3SK4rE — CSPAN (@cspan) May 31, 2024

Media: Norms restored!