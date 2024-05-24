'Youngkin 1, Biden 0': WH Backpedals on Blocking Knights of Columbus Mem. Day Mass at Nat'l Cemetery

The National Parks Service under the Biden administration had denied a Virginia chapter of the Knights of Columbus a permit to hold a Memorial Day service at the Poplar Grove National Cemetery.

Advertisement

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares then took action on behalf of the Knights of Columbus, with the blessing of Gov. Glenn Youngkin:

I just filed an amicus brief supporting the Petersburg Knights of Columbus’ right to continue its Memorial Day Mass prayer gathering tradition at Poplar Grove National Cemetery.



The Biden Administration’s actions against this Catholic group violate the First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/nPEAFpzmho — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 23, 2024

Virginia is the birthplace of religious liberty and I applaud our AG @JasonMiyaresVA standing side by side with the @KofC to protect this important and worthy tradition. https://t.co/dxpKKvNGvp — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 23, 2024

Maybe the Biden administration decided this was a bad look even for them, especially on Memorial Day weekend, because a backpedal has taken place:

Within hours of my filing, the Biden Administration reversed course and will now allow the Knights of Columbus to gather at the Poplar Grove National Cemetery this Memorial Day.



It’s shameful that they were denied in the first place. https://t.co/QX9vVyFQ2q — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 23, 2024

From the Washington Times:

A local Knights of Columbus council will once again be able to hold its Memorial Day Mass at Poplar Grove National Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia, after an about-face by the National Park Service. The First Liberty Institute said Thursday that the Petersburg National Battlefield has granted a permit for the Knights of Columbus Council 694 to hold its annual service, a tradition that dates back at least 60 years, after previously rejecting the group’s request. “We are grateful to the NPS for allowing the Knights to hold their service this Memorial Day,” said John Moran, partner at McGuireWoods LLP in Washington, D.C., who represented the local council.

So, if you're keeping score at home...

Another L for Biden.

An epic retreat by Biden admin after just one @JasonMiyaresVA’s court filing and one @GlennYoungkin tweet 😂 https://t.co/kkhuxdH630 — Matthew Moran (@mmoran0226) May 24, 2024

It's a shame this had to happen in the first place. If a "social justice" group wanted to protest there the Park Service under Biden probably would have done nothing about it.