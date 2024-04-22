John Stossel Has #EarthDay Climate Change Reality Checks Guaranteed to Enrage Serial Alarmists

Today marks another Earth Day, and you know what that means!

The annual happening means the climate change alarmists, swindlers and assorted lefties trying to transfer a massive amount of wealth under the guise of "saving the planet" are doing their thing today.

The U.S. president who uses a helicopter, 747 and huge motorcade to go to the beach every weekend is among those sounding the alarm about lowering emissions:

Happy Earth Day, folks!



Today, I’m reminded of the work we must do to protect our planet for future generations.



I’m also reminded of the historic progress we’ve already made — building a cleaner, healthier planet for every American.



And we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/lQnsVUl98q — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2024

Biden's seen the devastating effects of climate change with his own eyes, probably while circling high above it on Air Force One en route to fundraisers at the homes of billionaire party donors who get even richer from the Dems' "green" agenda:

BIDEN: "I've seen the devastating toll of climate firsthand" pic.twitter.com/V2vSCDhMAG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 22, 2024

VP Kamala Harris talked about this administration's initiative that couldn't sound more Orwellian: The Climate Corps:

As Vice President, I am proud to celebrate the young leaders, organizers, and activists who are driving the climate movement forward.



If you are ready to continue the progress, apply to our new American Climate Corps at https://t.co/Wf5o1jOj7H. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 22, 2024

And of course Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is there and giving up the game when it comes to the kind of people who are behind the "Green New Deal" type shams:

While speaking at Biden's Earth Day event just now, AOC praised the pro Hamas protests at Columbia and Yale



Biden then opened his speech by saying "I learned a long time ago to listen to that lady." pic.twitter.com/j2IUiyXXjR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 22, 2024

Yep, the people AOC's praising are some future members of the "Climate Corp" for sure!

Now it's time for a reality check... and several of them.

John Stossel has a video that under the old Twitter management might have even been banned for "misinformation" (which is, of course, factual information harmful to the Left's desired narratives).

Watch:

Climate alarmists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez say, “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.”



Really?



In order to get you ready for other scary “facts” you will hear on #EarthDay, 3 scientists address some climate myths: pic.twitter.com/CiQN15X3RY — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) April 21, 2024

No climate change "scientists" showed up to the debate? That's hardly surprising since people like John Kerry regularly insist there's "no time to have a debate" on the issue:

Ive been hearing this for the last 35 years. The climate apocalypse is always 5-10 years away. — Walter (@LongBeachBum) April 21, 2024

If you're 50 or 60-years-old you've already been through several "we're all dead in ten years unless ______" cycles.

Funny, I was told the same thing when I was in high school over 30 years ago. https://t.co/QnZdjPQKuj — Common Sense (@unityUSA1776) April 21, 2024

Before that "another ice age" was all the rage.

Why won’t the other side debate? What is the real fear? Why promote fear? Something to do with control??? https://t.co/56Cvm8djgq — Alfred G Coker (@AlfredGCoker1) April 22, 2024

It's about control, power and money -- not necessarily in that order.