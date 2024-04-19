Karine Jean-Pierre Warns Peter Doocy It's Inappropriate to 'Make Jokes About' Biden's Cannibal Lie

Speaker Johnson Under Fire, NPR Underwater, Trump Jury Under Investigation!
Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on April 19, 2024
Jackie Chan Meme

It was another banner week for President Biden, which was capped off by his repeated suggestion that he had an uncle who was not only shot down in 1944 but whose body was never recovered because it was possibly consumed by cannibals in the area. Yep, that's what Biden said alright: 

"And my uncle − they called him Ambrose. Instead of 'Brosie,' they called him 'Bosie,' Biden said. "My Uncle Bosie was a hell of an athlete, they tell me, when he was a kid. And he became an Army Air Corps, before the Air Force came along. He flew those single-engine planes as reconnaissance over war zones." 

"And he got shot down in New Guinea, and they never found the body because there used to be − there were a lot of cannibals − for real − in that part of New Guinea," Biden continued.

Biden's big tells that he's serving up more doozies include "for real" and "not a joke." 

During today's White House briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy why Biden feels it necessary to take embellishment to the next level in such a manner, and Karine Jean-Pierre tried to turn it around on him unsuccessfully and ridiculously. Watch: 

Imagine being tasked with trying to spin a president's way out of a claim that a relative was eaten by cannibals. And yet KJP tries and tries:

Jean-Pierre is blaming Doocy? Biden is the one who made a mockery of the situation with yet another huge and ridiculous lie.

The only thing Biden's remark was "symbolic" of, KJP, is how much the president lies.

Biden got caught telling another whopper but a reporter is the real problem? At least this White House is predictable.

Jean-Pierre couldn't be more predictable or shameless.

