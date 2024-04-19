Karine Jean-Pierre Warns Peter Doocy It's Inappropriate to 'Make Jokes About' Biden's Cannibal Lie

It was another banner week for President Biden, which was capped off by his repeated suggestion that he had an uncle who was not only shot down in 1944 but whose body was never recovered because it was possibly consumed by cannibals in the area. Yep, that's what Biden said alright:

"And my uncle − they called him Ambrose. Instead of 'Brosie,' they called him 'Bosie,' Biden said. "My Uncle Bosie was a hell of an athlete, they tell me, when he was a kid. And he became an Army Air Corps, before the Air Force came along. He flew those single-engine planes as reconnaissance over war zones." "And he got shot down in New Guinea, and they never found the body because there used to be − there were a lot of cannibals − for real − in that part of New Guinea," Biden continued.

Biden's big tells that he's serving up more doozies include "for real" and "not a joke."

During today's White House briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy why Biden feels it necessary to take embellishment to the next level in such a manner, and Karine Jean-Pierre tried to turn it around on him unsuccessfully and ridiculously. Watch:

"Why is [Biden] saying that his uncle was eaten by cannibals!? That is a bad way to go..."



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "We should not make jokes about this." pic.twitter.com/WBHycZLnd3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2024

Imagine being tasked with trying to spin a president's way out of a claim that a relative was eaten by cannibals. And yet KJP tries and tries:

Doocy: “I do have to ask you about a different topic.”



KJP: “Oh!”



Doocy: “Why is President Biden saying that his Uncle Bosie was eaten by cannibals?”



KJP: “So you know, I answered this question yesterday. I believe I've seen some clips on your — on your network about me… pic.twitter.com/KPxXLpIemT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2024

Doocy: “And I agree. Second Lieutenant Ambrose Jake Finnegan was a war hero. But the Pentagon says, for unknown reasons, the plane was forced to ditch in the ocean and both engines failed at low out — altitude. Why is President Biden saying he was shot down? There’s no evidence… pic.twitter.com/MinnEzrk07 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2024

Jean-Pierre is blaming Doocy? Biden is the one who made a mockery of the situation with yet another huge and ridiculous lie.

Q: "Why is President Biden saying that his uncle was eaten by cannibals?"



KJP: "The president had an emotional and, I think, symbolic moment..." pic.twitter.com/DtmBBjyHTz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 19, 2024

The only thing Biden's remark was "symbolic" of, KJP, is how much the president lies.

If Biden takes his uncle's death so seriously, then he shouldn't lie about it. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 19, 2024

What matters is that is was a complete lïe! Just like you are doïng. Again! https://t.co/cci6pwa4gq — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) April 19, 2024

Biden got caught telling another whopper but a reporter is the real problem? At least this White House is predictable.

Deflect deflect...cover up cover up... — Granny Hawkins (@GrannyOutlaw) April 19, 2024

Joe Biden has never said the names of the 13 American service members who died during his failed Afghanistan withdrawal



He also lied about his Uncle Bozey being eaten by cannibals



Weird to say he cares about our troops



When he’s not ignoring them, he’s lying about them https://t.co/EH3gquxiCP — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 19, 2024

Doocy: “— Biden said with his own lips he was eaten by cannibals.”



KJP: Trump https://t.co/mbklrcPsIB — G (@stevensongs) April 19, 2024

Jean-Pierre couldn't be more predictable or shameless.