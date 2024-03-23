Biden WH's O-Care Propaganda Video Featuring Obama and Pelosi Makes BS Detectors Explode
Here's Byron Donalds (Thread AND Video) 'Making an Unquestionable Case Proving Biden’s Corruption'

Doug P.  |  3:33 PM on March 23, 2024
Meme

You've heard the Democrats say "there's no evidence of any Biden wrongdoing" a million times in the last couple of years. In a way, Biden's defenders convince themselves to believe that by simply refusing to look at any evidence that does arise. 

This week, Rep. Byron Donalds made a devastating case during a House hearing and in a thread we'll get to after the video via @dantypo. Watch:

Additionally, Rep. Donalds has a thread with all the details:

AOC can feel free to jump in here any time to explain how and why none of this, including RICO, is a crime:

Other than all that, there's no evidence whatsoever!!

Naturally the Democrats will dismiss all this because nobody's yet produced a check made out to Biden that has "for bribes and political favors" written in the memo section.

*** 

