Here's Byron Donalds (Thread AND Video) 'Making an Unquestionable Case Proving Biden’s Corruption'

You've heard the Democrats say "there's no evidence of any Biden wrongdoing" a million times in the last couple of years. In a way, Biden's defenders convince themselves to believe that by simply refusing to look at any evidence that does arise.

This week, Rep. Byron Donalds made a devastating case during a House hearing and in a thread we'll get to after the video via @dantypo. Watch:

If you get 3 minutes, watch this video of Rep @ByronDonalds making an unquestionable case proving Joe Biden’s corruption.



It’s stunning.👀 pic.twitter.com/REYZlP19ti — Tandy (@dantypo) March 22, 2024

Additionally, Rep. Donalds has a thread with all the details:

🧵IMPORTANT THREAD🧵 (1/11)



To my @GOPoversight colleagues & the American people:



🇨🇳It is CLEAR the source of these payments to the Bidens came from CEFC.



🇨🇳CEFC is a company that is DIRECTLY-LINKED to the Chinese Communist Party & Xi Jinping.



Lets check the paper trail... pic.twitter.com/C7K83zA5K6 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

AOC can feel free to jump in here any time to explain how and why none of this, including RICO, is a crime:

(2/11)



For YEARS, Joe Biden & his team have LIED to the American people that the Biden family syndicate did not take money from China.



They even resorted to blaming it on the Russians & claimed Blinken's now-discredited letter from 50+ partisan officials proved Joe's innocence. pic.twitter.com/8udWEUDAIu — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

(3/11)



July 31, 2017 – Text exchange between Hunter & CEFC Associate Zhao confirms CEFC is willing to cooperate with the Biden family.



August 3, 2017 – Text exchange between Hunter & CEFC Associate Dong discusses stipulations of the arrangement between the Biden family & CEFC. pic.twitter.com/V8uPHQM6C5 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

(4/11)



August 4, 2017 – $100,000 is wired into Owasco PC from CEFC infrastructure.



Owasco PC was one of Hunter Biden's many shell companies used to conceal funds from the wire transfers amassed during the Biden family's business dealings. pic.twitter.com/EFvAUvCRUw — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

(5/11)



August 8, 2017 – $5,000,000 is wire transferred from Northern International Capital to Hudson West 3 LLC



Northern International was a Chinese Communist Party affiliated bank account.



Hudson West 3 was a shell company jointly-held by Hunter Biden & CEFC Associate Dong. pic.twitter.com/DNSr3HigJc — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

(6/11)



August 8, 2017 – $400,000 is wire transferred from Hudson West 3 LLC to Owasco PC on the SAME DAY.



Hudson West 3 LLC was a shell company jointly-held by Hunter Biden & CEFC Associate Dong.



Owasco PC was a shell company controlled by Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/CV6Yd01aIN — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

(7/11)



August 14, 2017 – $150,000 is wire transferred from Owasco PC to Lion Hall Group.



Owasco PC was a shell company controlled by Hunter Biden.



Lion Hall Group was a shell company controlled by James Biden – Joe Biden's brother. pic.twitter.com/YgrX61UCIo — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

(8/11)



August 28, 2017 – Sara Biden withdraws $50,000 from Lion Hall Group.



Sara Biden is the wife of James Biden (Joe Biden's brother).



Lion Hall Group was a shell company controlled by James Biden. pic.twitter.com/mr0JxVMUEM — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

(9/11)



August 28, 2017 – Sara Biden deposits $50,000 into her personal bank account.



This was on the SAME DAY that she withdrew $50,000 from Lion Hall Group – her husband James Biden's shell company. pic.twitter.com/Oghnrbsiyf — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

(10/11)



September 3, 2017 – Sara Biden writes a check for $40,000 to Joseph R. Biden Jr, President of the United States as a "Loan Repayment."



Joe's PERSONAL ACCOUNTANT Eric Schwerin had NO RECORD of the transfer.



This extensive process is how money was funneled to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/PCYiRSZSX1 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

(11/11)



Don't take my word for it, here is James Biden himself, confirming the paper trail in his deposition transcript.



"Committee Staff–Where did you believe the source of the money that was going into Owasco, prior to being sent to you, was coming from?"



"James Biden–CEFC." pic.twitter.com/iBJehBbpEB — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 20, 2024

Other than all that, there's no evidence whatsoever!!

We have a compromised @POTUS .

Naturally the Democrats will dismiss all this because nobody's yet produced a check made out to Biden that has "for bribes and political favors" written in the memo section.

***

