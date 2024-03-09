Step Aside, 'Dark Brandon'! Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the Next Biden Re-Branding Effort

The Biden White House and reelection campaign have spent a good deal of time trying to take advantage of the "Dark Brandon" meme, and they've even had Biden himself take part with the help of a Democrat late-night host with a staged question and rehearsed response:

Seth Meyers: Do you enjoy playing around with the Dark Brandon meme?



Dark Brandon: Nah, I resent the hell out of it. 😎 pic.twitter.com/YNF9HyMGpt — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 27, 2024

The New York Post's Miranda Devine noticed that a re-branding effort seems to be in the works, and this one's even more cringe:

🤣 “Dark Brandon” was a flop. So now they’ve wheeled out “Smokin’ Joe Biden”. Fail! pic.twitter.com/5W4B0DobtK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 9, 2024

"Smokin' Joe Biden"?

The Biden campaign wants viewers to keep seeing President Biden as a feisty fighter following the State of the Union. The next steps are launching a $30 million ad buy (including spots during March Madness) and presidential travel to swing states.https://t.co/yAi5mLANbY — Axios (@axios) March 9, 2024

The only thing "smokin'" about this administration is coming from the dumpster fire they've created.

From Axios:

The White House and Biden campaign call this State of the Union Month, and Thursday's speech is being amplified by a $30 million ad buy (including spots during March Madness) and presidential travel to swing states — Pennsylvania Friday, Georgia Saturday. Why it matters: The campaign wants viewers to keep seeing President Biden as a feisty fighter — "Smokin' Joe Biden," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called him Friday — while trying to dent former President Trump's image of strength after repeated triumphs in GOP primaries.

The Biden campaign might be able to thank Hakeem Jeffries for coming up with that:

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is trying to hard this morning.



"Smokin' Joe Biden was on fire during the State of the Union address. He was lit." pic.twitter.com/B5z6cG2Hv8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 8, 2024

There's never been a greater disconnect than the huge gap between the Biden that Dems/media would like everybody to believe exists and the reality we see every day.

And now claiming he's running for Congress lolhttps://t.co/PqPAbinFfZ — Johnathan Marshall (@cajunphried) March 9, 2024

SSSMOKIN'!

Based that speech, I would’ve gone with “Cocaine Joe”. — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) March 9, 2024

Or maybe "Adderall Joe" will be next.

