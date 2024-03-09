Step Aside, 'Dark Brandon'! Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the Next Biden Re-Branding Effort

Florida Rep Brian Mast SHUTS DOWN Code Pink Rabble Rousers
Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on March 09, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House and reelection campaign have spent a good deal of time trying to take advantage of the "Dark Brandon" meme, and they've even had Biden himself take part with the help of a Democrat late-night host with a staged question and rehearsed response:

The New York Post's Miranda Devine noticed that a re-branding effort seems to be in the works, and this one's even more cringe:

"Smokin' Joe Biden"? 

The only thing "smokin'" about this administration is coming from the dumpster fire they've created. 

From Axios:

The White House and Biden campaign call this State of the Union Month, and Thursday's speech is being amplified by a $30 million ad buy (including spots during March Madness) and presidential travel to swing states — Pennsylvania Friday, Georgia Saturday. 

Why it matters: The campaign wants viewers to keep seeing President Biden as a feisty fighter — "Smokin' Joe Biden," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called him Friday — while trying to dent former President Trump's image of strength after repeated triumphs in GOP primaries.

The Biden campaign might be able to thank Hakeem Jeffries for coming up with that:

There's never been a greater disconnect than the huge gap between the Biden that Dems/media would like everybody to believe exists and the reality we see every day.

SSSMOKIN'!

Or maybe "Adderall Joe" will be next.

*** 

